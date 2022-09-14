Twitter is not pleased about Jimmy Kimmel stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy moment

Brunson won her first Emmy Award on Monday for best comedy writing for the ABC hit series, “Abbott Elementary.”

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson won her first-ever Emmy Award on Monday, and Twitter users were left annoyed when Jimmy Kimmel stole the spotlight during the ceremony.

Kimmel pretended to play dead as actor Will Arnett dragged him on stage to present the nominees for best comedy writing at the 74th Emmy Awards, The Los Angeles Times reports. Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” won in the category, and Kimmel remained motionless onstage, lying at her feet during her acceptance speech.

“Jimmy, wake up, I won,” she told him as he laid there, but he stayed on the floor. Brunson joked about the moment with the press backstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She said Kimmel’s gag “didn’t bother me that much,” but noted, “I don’t know what the internet thinks.”

Quinta Brunson (right) accepts Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” from Will Arnett (left) while Jimmy Kimmel lies onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Monday in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She wasn’t aware at the time that Twitter users had plenty to say about her history-making Emmy win, and they were not as forgiving of Kimmel for stealing her shine. One user tweeted that Brunson handled the awkward situation with “extreme grace as Black women are always expected to.”

“We ALWAYS have to be understanding and gracious. It’s exhausting,” another person responded.

“I really hope he apologizes in person when she goes on the show,” tweeted a third commenter.

“Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his a— in it,” theologian and author Candice Marie Benbow tweeted.

Journalist Philip Lewis called Kimmel “highly disrespectful” and said he “should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech.”

Bruson, meanwhile, told the press after her Emmy Award win that she was quite thrilled to have Kimmel’s “dead” body next to her on stage because he gave the actress/writer/producer her “first late-night spot.” He was also one of the first major media influencers to support her hit series.

“He saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC,” she shared.

“So I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there,” she said about his stunt.

Brunson is slated to appear on Kimmel’s late-night talk show Wednesday night — and jokingly said she “might punch him in the face” to get back at him for hijacking her spotlight.

