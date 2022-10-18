‘Superfly’ actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to at least 50 years in prison

The rapper-actor allegedly used his celebrity status to lure women via social media to video and photo shoots where he sexually assaulted them.

Barring a successful appeal, rapper-actor Kaalan Walker will spend a minimum of 50 years behind bars after he was convicted in April on a slew of charges, including rape.

On Monday, the 27-year-old Walker was sentenced on three counts of forcible rape, two counts each of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and rape of an intoxicated victim, and one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, according to City News Service.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Walker — whose stage name is KR and who is best known for his role in the 2018 remake of “Superfly” — used his celebrity status to lure women via Twitter and Instagram, convincing them to come to fake video and photo shoots. His accusers told police that once they were alone with Walker, he sexually assaulted them.

Kaalan Rashad Walker attends the “Kings” premiere in 2017 at the Toronto International Film Festival. The rapper-actor has been sentenced to at least 50 years in prison for rape and other offenses. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Three of the six rape victims were 16 at the time of the assault. After Walker’s arrest in 2018, more than 30 women came forward with claims that he assaulted them, theGrio reported in April. Walker was also facing three additional charges, including the forcible rape of two women, but was acquitted of those three charges.

According to The Wrap, prosecutors claimed that Walker carried out the attacks over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018.

“I don’t think he got a fair trial, and the fact that he had three acquittals on three of the victims speaks volumes,” Andrew Flier, Walker’s attorney, told Rolling Stone after his client’s conviction. “I think it will make his appellate issues a lot more meritorious.”

Flier said the allegations against Walker were part of a “revenge” plot for him lying to the women about promises to introduce them to A-list celebrities, according to City News Service.

“The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises and they bought it. Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions,” Flier told jurors. “He didn’t force them. It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

