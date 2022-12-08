Herschel Walker’s son goes on Twitter rant against father after campaign loss

Christian Walker's rant came right after Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated his father, a Trump-back Republican, in Georgia's Senate runoff.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Donald Trump-backed Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff on Tuesday, and shortly after, Walker’s son went on a lengthy Twitter rant against his dad.

Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s 23-year-old son with ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, extensively disparaged his father, contending that everyone tried to persuade him not to run.

“The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run,” the younger Walker tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. “Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.'”

Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks at a primary watch party on May 23 at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Georgia. He won the primary but lost Tuesday to the incumbent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. His son Christian Walker, 23, disparaged his father on Twitter that night. (Photo: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/AP, File)

“We got the middle finger.” Christan asserted. “He ran.”

The Republican activist maintained that although his party claims it doesn’t “play ‘identity politics,'” GOP leaders ran his father for office mostly because he was the same race as his opponent, with little experience outside of professional football.

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” Christian continued on Twitter. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”

He responded to Twitter users who brought up that Warnock had also been in a domestic conflict by saying it was incomparable to how his father treated his mother — and his own children.

“Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses,” Christian Walker said. “Get off my page.”

Herschel Walker’s other children — two sons and a daughter, whom he had never mentioned in public — were discovered to exist during the campaign, theGrio previously reported. The former football player has frequently chastised absentee fathers over the years and urged Black men to be active in their children’s lives, using his connection with Christian as an example.

Christian was the only child his father appeared to acknowledge. TheGrio previously reported that the other two boys, whose identities were withheld out of respect for their privacy, are 13 and 10. The daughter’s age was not listed.

“I was called a backstabber after getting angry and blowing up from watching my dad lie for 18 months straight… But he’s not a backstabber for leaving his 2 minor children he kept secret to grow up without a dad as he chases more fame and power?” he posted on Twitter. “Pathetic. Raise your kids.”

He also praised his “amazing” mother, saying the media had dragged her reputation and image.

“Shoutout to every strong mother whose story goes untold,” he tweeted. “We love you.”

Christian claimed that after 18 months of being stalked, his mother refused to speak with any journalists, and he “blew up” when she was lied about repeatedly.

“She wanted no part of this. Any interview clipped of her was from a 2008 interview she did that my dad wanted her to do,” he noted. “She married my amazing stepdad and lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”

