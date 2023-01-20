6th annual MACRO Lodge returns to Sundance Film Festival

Lena Waithe, Ryan Coogler, Misty Copeland and more are set to appear at various events at MACRO's annual inclusive showcase at Sundance.

Like the festival itself, the MACRO Lodge at Sundance is back. The invitation-only exclusive showcase returns to the Sundance Film Festival this year with four days of inclusive screenings, panels, and parties.

The MACRO Lodge, which champions inclusion and people of color at the festival, is hosted by MACRO Founder & CEO Charles D. King (co-producer of “Judas and the Black Messiah”) and his wife, Stacey Walker King. This year’s showcase, presented by Chase Sapphire, will include appearances from huge names in entertainment, like Algee Smith, Daniel Dae Kim, Lena Waithe, Logan Browning, Meagan Good, Misty Copeland, Pinky Cole, Sanaa Lathan, Sierra Capri, and Teyana Taylor, to name a few.

Directors A.V. Rockwell, Boots Riley, Nneka Onuorah, Peter Nicks, and Ryan Coogler are also set to make appearances, with panels focusing on “The Power of Representation,” “The Future of Storytelling” and more featured in the showcase’s schedule.

Other events hosted in partnership with companies like SheaMoisture, Amazon Studios, Audible, Focus Features, Variety, AT&T, and Color Of Change are featured on the lineup as well. Midnight MACRO, the annual late-night bash hosted by the multi-platform media company, also returns this year.

For more details on MACRO Lodge and how to get invites to these events at the festival, head to www.StayMACRO.com. Check out the partial listing of events below:

Friday, January 20, 2023

11 am – 3:00 pm

MACRO Open House

Guests will eat, drink and vibe with MACRO’s Stacey Walker King, Charles D. King, and The MACRO team and stop by The Refresh Lounge powered by Shea Moisture.

11 am – 3:30 pm

Slutty Vegan Pop-Up.

Guests will indulge in vegan burgers and delicious bites from the cult-favorite vegan eatery while hanging with owner Pinky Cole and Team MACRO.

10 pm

Midnight MACRO Party

MACRO’s annual late-night bash, hosted by MACRO’s Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King.

Saturday, January 21, 2023

11 am – 4 pm

Slutty Vegan Pop-Up.

Guests will indulge in vegan burgers and delicious bites from the cult-favorite vegan eatery while hanging with owner Pinky Cole and Team MACRO.

12 pm – 2 pm

“Harlem: Season 2″ Screening and Q&A with Creator Tracy Oliver and castmembers Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson & Shoniqua Shandai. Moderated by Brande Victorian, Senior Entertainment Editor, ESSENCE. Sponsored by Prime Video.

Attendees gather for an early access screening of the first episode of season two of the hit comedy series. The show’s sophomore season will pick up after last year’s finale: After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye considers her future; Quinn goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s career takes a promising turn.

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

The Richness of Us: In Conversation with Logan Browning. Moderated by Cara Sabin, CEO, Sundial Brands & General Manager, Beauty & Wellbeing NA, Unilever. Sponsored by SheaMoisture.

A dynamic dialogue with the director/actress about pivoting and making bold moves in your career.

3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

SheaMoisture Makers & Creators Happy Hour

An annual celebration of filmmakers at Sundance. The upcoming Next Black Millionaire project and forthcoming docuseries of the same name will be introduced.

5 pm – 7 pm

#ChangeHollywood Presents: A Toast to the Future of Storytelling. Sponsored by Color Of Change.

Members of the nation’s largest online racial justice organization and other industry changemakers gather for small bites by Slutty Vegan and cocktails for a celebration of diversity in media. Plus, a sneak peek of what’s to come in 2023 for the organization’s initiative dedicated to eradicating racism in the film and television industry, with words from President Rashad Robinson.

8:30 pm – 10:30 pm

The Variety Cover Party Celebrating Julia Louis Dreyfus.

An annual celebration fêting the cover of the magazine’s Sundance issue.

10 pm – 2 am

Multicultural House Party

MACRO will unite with fellow festival activators Blackhouse, IllumiNative, LatinxHouse, MPAC, Sunrise Collective, and 1947 in a celebration of community and solidarity at an offsite location.

Sunday, January 22, 2023

10 am – 11:30 am

“young.wild.free.” A Fireside Chat with writer/director Thembi Banks, Cast Algee Smith, Sanaa Lathan and Sierra Capri. Moderated by Valerie Complex, Associate Editor/Film Writer, Deadline.

The cast and filmmakers will discuss this film’s relentless story of adolescence and independence, in which high school senior Brandon is already drowning in responsibilities when his world is turned upside down after being robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.

12 pm – 1:30 pm

The Power of Representation: Storytelling to Spark Joy with Daniel Dae Kim, Nneka Onuorah and Boots Riley. Moderated by Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of DEIA, Amazon Studios. Sponsored by Prime Video.

A conversation with creators on using authenticity to empower and inspire.

1:30 pm – 2:15 pm

SheaMoisture Presents: A Conversation with Misty Copeland. Moderated by Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO.

The acclaimed ballerina and cultural treasure and her producing partner, Leyla Fayyaz, launch Life In Motion Productions and discuss their new venture in producing and storytelling. They will also offer a sneak peek at the production company’s upcoming film.

4 pm – 6:30 pm

In the Cut with Ghetto Gastro. A Pop-Up Dining Experience. Sponsored by Audible.

Co-founders Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker will stop by the lodge to curate an immersive event celebrating iconic dishes that have shaped the Bronx, and preview their upcoming eight-episode Audible Original podcast, “In the Cut with Ghetto Gastro.” Premiering on February 2, the show takes a gastronomical deep dive into the dishes and cultures of the New York foodscape, exploring iconic dishes and featuring conversations with tastemakers, cultural experts and neighborhood icons.

10 pm

“young.wild.free.” The Afterparty.

The cast and filmmakers celebrate the Sundance premiere of the MACRO Film Studios, Confluential Films and No Label Productions film.

Monday, January 23, 2023

12pm – 1pm

“A Thousand And One.” A Conversation with Writer & Director A.V. Rockwell, Teyana Taylor and William Catlett. Moderated by producer Lena Waithe. Sponsored by Focus Features.

In this Focus Features film, the unapologetic and free-spirited Ines kidnaps her six-year-old Terry from the foster care system, convinced that it is one last, necessary crime on the path to redemption. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their home, their identity, and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. The writer/director, lead actors and producer stop by the lodge to discuss the film ahead of its 2023 debut in theaters.

3:30 pm-4:00 pm

“Stephen Curry: Underrated.” A Conversation with Director Peter Nicks and Producers Ryan Coogler and Erick Peyton. Moderated by Sheila Matthews, Culture Host/Writer, ESPN’S Andscape. Presented by Apple and A24.

The documentary follows the unlikely story of how the NBA superstar has become one of the most influential and dynamic players in the history of basketball. The director and producers speak about the film ahead of its world premiere at Sundance.

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Mutt. The Premiere Party. Sponsored by AT&T Presents: Untold Stories and GLAAD.

The cast and filmmakers celebrate the Sundance premiere of writer/director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s debut feature film.

