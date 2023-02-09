Patti LaBelle, 78, open to dating again

The legendary singer-songwriter said she is "too good to be solo" during an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Loading the player...

Patti LaBelle might be ready to get back into a certain market. The 78-year-old music legend revealed that she is open to dating again.

It came during LaBelle’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The Oscar-winning host asked LaBelle if she was open to dating, keeping in mind that Valentine’s Day, is next week.

“Well sorta, kinda,” LaBelle replied. “How old am I? 78,” she reflected, according to PEOPLE.

Patti LaBelle, 78, shown here with theGrio Award trophy, said she is open to dating. (Photo by PurplePPL Media)

“I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man, and we’re still friends, good friends,” LaBelle continued, speaking of schoolteacher Armstead Edwards whom she married in 1969 and divorced in 2003. “And so I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”

Hudson asked LaBelle if she used dating apps, to which the Godmother of Soul replied “What’s that?”

Once Hudson explained the process of dating apps and swiping through profiles, LaBelle said wryly, “Oh, that stuff. I’ve seen that commercial.”

LaBelle did reveal that she may already have someone waiting in the wings but declined to reveal his identity. “I do have a nice person in mind,” LaBelle said. “I really do, but that’s my personal business.”

Later in the show, LaBelle and Hudson serenaded Hudson’s best friend Walter Williams — a big fan of LaBelle’s — with a duet of LaBelle’s “You Are My Friend,” a classic single from her 1977 self-titled solo debut album.

Last year at the inaugural “Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards,” both women were honored. LaBelle received the Music Icon Award and Hudson received the Trailblazer Icon Award.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”