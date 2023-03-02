Jonathan Majors should be named sexiest man alive, says Michael B. Jordan, who’s sexy himself

The “Black Panther” star was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Michael B. Jordan thinks his “Creed III” co-star Jonathan Majors should be named PEOPLE’s next Sexiest Man Alive.

Jordan said as much while promoting the third installment of the boxing franchise on “Sherri” alongside Majors and their castmate Tessa Thompson, PEOPLE reports.

(Left to right) Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

“I’m volunteering my man Jonathan Majors for the next Sexiest Man Alive. I think it’s got to be Jonathan,” Jordan told host Sherri Shepherd.

When Shepherd asked what advice he had for Majors, Jordan said: "I don't think he needs any advice."

Jordan then encouraged the “Ant-Man” star to stay off the internet, where celebrities face the harshest of criticism from fans and haters.

“I think he’s doing the best thing by staying off of social media,” he said. “And just kind of focusing on the work. And if he needs me, he has a wingman right here.”

Majors, meanwhile, told Shepherd that being a sex symbol is “so cool” because the praise “brings focus to the art.”

Actor Chris Evans is the current “Sexiest Man Alive” title holder.

When People named Jordan the sexiest man alive, he was asked about his goals for the next decade. The California native said at the time that he hopes “to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more.”

Jordan added, “Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe.”

Jordan was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, earning, recognition from Denzel Washington.

Jordan is set to make his feature directorial debut with “Creed III,” which opens in U.S. theaters on March 3. The actor/director/producer reprises the Adonis Creed role for the drama that will see the character face off with a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy played by Majors.

Per the official synopsis, “Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

“Creed III” also stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

In related news, Jordan is the latest celebrity model for Calvin Klein, as he is the face of the designer’s Spring 2023 campaign, theGrio reports.

