Nick Cannon, dad of 12, starts game show about having babies (psych!).

The fake game show, titled "Who's Having My Baby?," is featured in a teaser trailer for an upcoming prank series on E!.

Nick Cannon hit up Instagram this week to post a teaser trailer for a new “game show” he’s starring in with Kevin Hart, TODAY reports.

The sketch in the teaser, titled “Who’s Having My Baby?,” is part of E!’s upcoming “Celebrity Prank Wars.” The new gag show, which features Cannon and Hart as hosts, premieres in April, Variety reports.

The fake game show involves Cannon, the father of 12, meeting women who want to give him another child. “You’re going to get some contestants that want to have your baby,” Hart says in the promo clip, poking fun at Cannon’s large brood.

(L-R) Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon appear on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on Feb. 1, 2019 in Atlanta. In 2023, the two are collaborating on a new prank show airing on E! (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The announcement about the new prank show comes weeks after Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that “God decides when we’re done” having offspring.

He also hinted that he might not quite be done making babies. “I believe I definitely got my hands full and I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Cannon has a dozen offspring by multiple women, including the fraternal twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also father to sons, Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah and daughter, Powerful Queen, with model Brittany Bell. There are also twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Cannon shares son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi, and daughter, Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole.

Additionally, the “Wild ‘n Out” host fathered two children with model Alyssa Scott — daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, born in December 2022 and their son, Zen, who died in December 2021 from brain cancer at 5 months old.

Cannon previously noted that one of the greatest challenges as a father of 12 is making room in his busy schedule to spend quality time with all of his kids, Insider reports.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” he told ET Online in February.

“[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling,” Cannon explained. “As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

In 2022, Hart pranked Cannon by gifting him a condom vending machine for Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, “Celebrity Prank Wars” is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. ET April 6 on E!, according to Variety.

