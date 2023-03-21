Jordan Peele’s fourth film set for 2024 release

The still-untitled project will hit theaters on Christmas Day, a slot previously held by Universal's "Wicked" adaptation.

Months after the massive success of “Nope,” Jordan Peele is already gearing up for his next release. The filmmaker is reportedly working on his fourth film, set for release in December 2024.

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele speaks about his movie “Nope” on April 27, 2022, during Universal Pictures and Focus Features special presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

According to Variety, the “Get Out” writer and director will once again work with Universal Pictures for his new film. The film production company added “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele” to its release calendar, currently set to open nationwide on Dec. 25, 2024.

“Wicked,” Universal’s highly anticipated adaptation of the popular Broadway musical of the same name, previously held the date. Last week, the film studio announced plans to release the movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, earlier than expected. “Wicked” is now expected to hit theaters on Thanksgiving weekend 2024.

With films like the Oscar-winning “Get Out,” and acclaimed projects “Us” and “Nope,” Peele has become one of the biggest names in horror, consistently earning praise from critics as well as high box office numbers. “Nope,” which reunited Peele with his “Get Out” lead Daniel Kaluuya and also starred Keke Palmer, was a smash hit at the box office, earning $44 million in its first weekend alone, as theGrio previously reported.

While promoting “Nope” last year, Peele touched on the film and his love of movie theaters. He explained, “I love a rapt audience. I love to encourage that interaction because that’s what’s giving the audience a unique experience. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy.”

