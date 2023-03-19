R&B Duo VanJess has broken up

Jess Nwokike announced Thursday that her sister Ivana left the duo “about eight months ago.”

R&B sister-duo VanJess is no longer releasing music together following an announcement on social media Thursday which revealed one of the sisters’ decision to step away.

Jess Nwokike, who first gained a following with her sister Ivana Nwokike by uploading a capella covers to YouTube in the early 2010s, shared in an Instagram post that Ivana will no longer move forward with the pair.

Jessica Nwokike (L) and Ivana Nwokike of the musical group VanJess perform on stage during BET music showcase Grammy Awards weekend at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET Networks)

“I see you and know how much you’ve been wanting to hear new music and see more from the both of us,” Jess began.

“The truth is, about eight months ago my sister decided to step away from VanJess. I fully support and respect my sister in pursuing what makes her happiest,” she added, thanking fans for their love and support throughout the years.

The first-generation Nigerian-American sisters burst onto the scene in 2013 after self-releasing their debut EP, “00 Till Escape,” which rose to a top-ten spot on iTunes after the duo re-released it in 2015, according to UPROXX.

2018 marked the release of VanJess’ debut album “Silk Canvas,” which featured collaborations with Little Simz, Masego and GoldLink.

They followed it up in 2021 with their RCA debut EP “Homegrown,” featuring contributions from KAYTRANADA, Phony Ppl and Devin Morrison. The sisters have not released new music since.

Jess’ announcement Thursday hinted at a potential solo career under a different moniker.

“All that being said, this has given me the opportunity to start creating music of my own,” she wrote.

“I’ve spent the last few months finishing a project I’m beyond excited for you to hear. With my sister’s blessing, I will continue to post here and hope you all stay for the ‘ride’: Tomorrow is the start of something new,” she added, signing off the message: “With all of my love, -AMAKA.”

The following day, three photos of Jess were uploaded to the group’s Instagram page, appearing to re-introduce the artist as AMAKA and teasing a new single to be released on March 21.

Further confirming Jess’ new solo moniker, on Sunday she linked fans on Instagram to a song by Nigerian artist SPINALL where she is credited with the name AMAKA as the featured artist.

theGrio's Matthew Allen contributed to this report.

