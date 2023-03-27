Trial of Fugees Rapper Pras Michel starts today in Washington D.C.

A search warrant to seize Pras Michel's phones sounds like something out of a Jason Bourne movie, and Michael Ames helps break it all down.

Pras Michel of the Grammy-award-winning group, The Fugees, could be facing decades in prison because of charges of conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent in China.

Just in case you haven’t been keeping up with the complicated, but intriguing story of the rapper’s recent arrest and upcoming trial, Eboni K. Williams talks to Rolling Stone journalist Michael Ames who helps make sense of it all. Ames is the only journalist who has interviewed Pras about his recent arrest.

The trial starts Monday (March 27) with jury selection in federal court in Washington D.C. Williams asks Ames how Michel is doing and what he makes of the seriousness of these charges. Ames says “it’s not a happy time in his life, but he is resolute and he maintains his innocence.”

Ultimately, the government wants to go after Malaysian billionaire Jho Low, who has allegedly swindled billions of dollars from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund for his own pockets.

