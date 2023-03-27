Quinta Brunson to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week

The Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star and creator will be making her "SNL" debut.

Loading the player...

Quinta Brunson will reach a comedy milestone this weekend. She is slated to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” on Saturday.

Producers of the long-running sketch comedy show announced on Monday via Twitter that Brunson will host the April 1 episode. They announced that Rapper Lil Yachty will be the musical guest. Both will be making their respective “SNL” debuts, according to Variety.

Brunson has become a big name as the star and creator of the ABC comedy series, “Abbott Elementary.” The show became a runaway hit after its 2021 premiere. It earned seven Emmy Award nominations and won three, including one for Brunson for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.

Quinta Brunson poses with the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for “Abbott Elementary” during the “80th Annual Golden Globe Awards” on Jan. 10, 2023 in the press room at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lil Yachty is enjoying the success of his new album, “Let’s Start Here.” It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Album chart.

Brunson and Lil Yachty’s episode will be the first following the tentative new deal between NBC and “SNL” editors and post-production staff giving them a three-year contract with 60% pay increases and avoiding a strike that was planned for Saturday (April 1).

“Thanks to the tremendous resolve of the crew, we reached a deal that represents real achievement in each of the areas our members identified as key, including dramatic improvements in wages,” said Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of Motion Picture Editors Guild. “We’ll defer detailed public discussion of the terms until after our negotiators have had a chance to meet with the full crew to review the deal and hold a ratification vote.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!