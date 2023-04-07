ABFF announces ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ as opening-night film

The film starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx will screen June 14 at the festival in Miami Beach.

Netflix’s highly anticipated caper “They Cloned Tyrone” is set to take the American Black Film Festival by storm this year as the event’s official opening-night film selection.

ABFF is returning to Miami Beach, Florida, this June, ringing in its 27th year. “They Cloned Tyrone,” starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, will screen on June 14, per a press release obtained by theGrio.

(Left to right) The stars of “They Cloned Tyrone”: Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, Jamie Foxx (producer) as Slick Charles, John Boyega as Fontaine. (Photo credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

“ABFF is proud to continue its legacy of elevating emerging Black content creators,” Nicole Friday, president and chief operating officer of ABFF Ventures LLC shared in a statement obtained by theGrio. “Opening the festival with Juel Taylor’s directorial debut “They Cloned Tyrone,” represents what we have stood for within the Hollywood community for 27 years, and we are thrilled to join with our partner Netflix to bring this film to our festival audience.”

As theGrio previously reported, specific plot details have been kept under wraps regarding the upcoming film, but the official logline reads: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Juel Taylor, director and co-writer of “They Cloned Tyrone,” shared in a statement, “It’s an honor and privilege to open the 27th American Black Film Festival … We had a blast making this film alongside John, Teyonah, and Jamie, and we’re excited to share it.”

The 27th American Black Film Festival continues the event’s tradition of “recognizing Black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent.” As theGrio previously reported, Lena Waithe is serving as this year’s official ambassador.

The festival takes place June 14–18 in Miami Beach, with a virtual festival running June 19–25 on ABFF PLAY. For more on ABFF, head to the official site here.

