The Weeknd’s HBO series has debut date, official trailer drops

"The Idol," which the singer-actor co-created, will debut in June on the network. It makes its world premiere next month at Cannes.

“The Idol” is officially on its way: in June on HBO. And the official trailer for The Weeknd’s highly anticipated series has dropped.

The series stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who co-wrote and co-produced it, opposite Lily-Rose Depp. When the series was first announced in 2021, it was described as a show following “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.”

Now, HBO has released more information, giving viewers a glimpse into a fast-paced, intoxicating and seemingly dangerous look at the music industry. “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” the official description sent to theGrio details.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye in a scene from the HBO series, “The Idol.” (Courtesy of HBO / Photographed by Eddy Chen)

Pop star Troye Sivan also stars in the series, which features Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming series has dealt with some significant production hurdles, including unexpected reshoots of entire episodes, changes to cast, crew and more.

HBO addressed the changes with Deadline in April 2022 “The Idol’s [“‘The Idol’s’] creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction, a spokeswoman said. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

The series is scheduled to makes its world premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival before its scheduled June 4 debut on HBO. It will stream on Max.

