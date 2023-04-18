‘Reasonable Doubt’ renewed for second season, Morris Chestnut joins cast

The popular Hulu series from Disney's Onyx Collective earned positive critical reception when it debuted last year on the streamer.

“Reasonable Doubt” fans, rejoice! The acclaimed drama from Onyx Collective and ABC Signature is officially returning for a second season and Morris Chestnut is joining the cast.

From executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, “Reasonable Doubt” debuted last year on Hulu, introducing audiences to Disney’s Onyx Collective’s first legal series.

The series centers on Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a high-powered criminal defense attorney based in Los Angeles, “as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.”

(Left to right) Michael Ealy, Emayatzy Corinealdi and McKinley Freeman attend the premiere of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” on Sept. 22, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

It also stars McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson. Chestnut will play “charming, media-savvy defense attorney” Corey Cash, according to series description sent to theGrio.

“When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he’s more shine than substance and that he’s threatening her position at the firm,” the description details.

Chestnut, known for his roles in projects like “The Best Man” franchise, “Boyz n the Hood,” “The Brothers” and “The Perfect Holiday,” recently earned a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie for his work in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

The first season of “Reasonable Doubt” is currently streaming on Hulu.

Morris Chestnut attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event on Dec. 7, 2022, at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

