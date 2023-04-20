Jonathan Majors cut from Texas Rangers ad, no longer appearing in ‘The Man in the Basement’

Majors recently parted ways with his talent management company and pr firm following his arrest last month.

“Creed III” star Jonathan Majors has been dropped from several projects since his arrest last month. The latest include the upcoming film, “The Man in the Basement,” a Texas Rangers ad campaign and an Otis Redding biopic.

As theGrio previously reported, Majors was set to star in and executive produce “The Man in the Basement,” which is an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel of the same name. The story centers around Charles Blakely, “an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer.”

Now, Deadline reports that Majors will be replaced as the lead. Recasting is currently underway. It is not clear whether he will continue as an executive producer.

Jonathan Majors attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

Majors was also in talks to play Otis Redding in the highly anticipated biopic about the American singer-songwriter. No deals were officially signed for the upcoming film, which has the backing of the Redding estate, and Deadline reports that Majors has been taken out of consideration.

Yet another lost opportunity is the actor’s partnership with the Texas Rangers. The team has “pivoted” from Majors for its 2023 ad campaign.

As theGrio previously reported, this news follows a series of other partnerships and gigs that Majors has lost, including plans to attend the Met Gala with Valentino and an official separation from both his pr firm, The Lede Company, and his talent management company, Entertainment 360.

As Deadline reported, Majors has not yet lost all of his deals. He is still a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Kang the Conquerer in Season 2 of “Loki.” He is also still set to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (2025) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (2026).

Additionally, Majors is to star in Spike Lee’s “Da Understudy” and to portray NBA great Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas.”

On March 25, Majors was arrested in New York City on alleged strangulation, assault and harassment charges. That evening, the police responded to a 911 call from a 30-year-old woman in an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted,” the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s statement to Deadline read. “Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has alluded to evidence clearing the actor, saying in an initial statement that her client, “is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

