‘The Blackening’ horror film to debut with Tribeca Festival at the Apollo

The highly anticipated film premiered to rave reviews last year at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Loading the player...

Get ready for your new favorite horror film. “The Blackening,” from the minds of Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip,” “Harlem”) and Dewayne Perkins (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,”) will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, per a press release.

(L-R) Sinqua Walls, Tracy Oliver, E. Brian Dobbins, Tim Story, Antoinette Robertson, Jermaine Fowler, Grace Byers, Dewayne Perkins, X Mayo and Melvin Gregg attend the World Premiere Of “The Blackening” during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated film’s world premiere took place last year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned rave reviews leading to an acquisition from Lionsgate. Now, the film from director Tim Story will have U.S. premiere on June 13 at the Apollo theater in Harlem before opening June 16 nationwide.

The horror-comedy film follows a group of friends who get together for a Juneteenth getaway in a cabin, but become trapped inside with a “twisted” killer. “Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherf****** game,” the official synopsis reads. “‘The Blackening’ skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?”

Perkins, co-producing and starring in the film, is joined by Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji and Jay Pharoah.

Oliver, Story, Jason Clark, Marcei A. Brown, E. Brian Dobbins and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett are joining the project as producers. Vicky Story is on board as an associate producer.

Story shared a statement regarding the Apollo news, speaking to how the film shows how Black people are not monolithic. “There are so many different things that define us, but also bring us together,” the statement reads. “That’s why it’s so deeply meaningful that we are premiering at the legendary Apollo.”

For more on “The Blackening” at the Tribeca Film Festival, head to the official site here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!