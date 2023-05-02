‘Some Like it Hot,’ ‘Ain’t No Mo’’ among leaders in 2023 Tony Award nominations

Black performers and productions are prominent in the 2023 Tony Award nominations.

The nominations for the “76th Tony Awards” were announced on Tuesday. For the second year in a row, Black performers and shows are shining bright.

“Some Like it Hot” is the dominant force in this year’s nominations. The reimagining of the classic 1959 Marilyn Monroe comedy received 13 nods, the most of any show, according to Variety. The nominations include Best Musical, earning Mariah Carey a Tony Award nomination in her debut as a Broadway show producer. The show is also nominated for Best Book of a Musical, earning late-night host and writer Amber Ruffin a nod, along with Matthew López.

While “Ain’t No Mo’” closed after only 28 performances, the critically acclaimed play received six nominations, tied with “A Doll’s House” and “Leopoldstadt” for the most for a play. “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog” got nominations for Best Revival of a Play, while its top stars — actors Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — got nods for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Lea Michele and Myles Frost host The “76th Annual Tony Award Nominations LIVE” on May 2, 2023, from Sofitel New York in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Other prominent film actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Wendell Pierce received nominations for their plays, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson,” “Between Riverside and Crazy” and “Death of a Salesman,” respectively.

On-air coverage of the “76th Tony Awards,” which Ariana DeBose is scheduled to host, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 11 on Pluto TV. The ceremony is slated to air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount +.

The “76th Tony Awards” full nominations list:

Best Play

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

“Leopoldstadt”

Best Musical

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Best Revival of a Play

“August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

“A Doll’s House”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

“Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Into the Woods”

“Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

“Parade”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Book of a Musical

“& Juliet”

David West Read

“Kimberly Akimbo”

David Lindsay-Abaire

“New York, New York”

David Thompson & Sharon Washington

“Shucked”

Robert Horn

“Some Like It Hot”

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Almost Famous”

Music: Tom Kitt

Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

“Kimberly Akimbo”

Music: Jeanine Tesori

Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

“KPOP”

Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

“Shucked”

Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

“Some Like It Hot”

Music: Marc Shaiman

Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins, “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Jessica Hecht, “Summer, 1976”

Audra McDonald, “Ohio State Murders”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, “Some Like It Hot”

J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt, “Parade”

Colton Ryan, “New York, New York”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles, “Into the Woods”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lorna Courtney, “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond, “Parade”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson, “August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed, “A Doll’s House”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

David Zayas, “Cost of Living”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Miriam Silverman, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Katy Sullivan, “Cost of Living”

Kara Young, “Cost of Living”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, “Shucked”

Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila, “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

NaTasha Yvette Williams, “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, “Prima Facie”

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, “Life of Pi”

Rachel Hauck, “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson, “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, “New York, New York”

Mimi Lien, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Scott Pask, “Shucked”

Scott Pask, “Some Like It Hot”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill, “Fat Ham”

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

Emilio Sosa, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa, “Good Night, Oscar”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Hilferty, “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, “KPOP”

Paloma Young, “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska, “New York, New York”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers, “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark, “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King, “Fat Ham”

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Jen Schriever, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu, “Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot”

Heather Gilbert, “Parade”

Howard Hudson, “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz, “Some Like It Hot”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Carolyn Downing, “Life of Pi”

Joshua D. Reid, “A Christmas Carol”

Ben & Max Ringham, “A Doll’s House”

Ben & Max Ringham, “Prima Facie”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, “New York, New York”

John Shivers, “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen, “& Juliet”

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney, “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd, “A Doll’s House”

Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster, “Life of Pi”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Parade”

Lear deBessonet, “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien, “Shucked”

Jessica Stone, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Susan Stroman, “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber, “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber, “KPOP”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, “& Juliet”

John Clancy, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland, “Shucked”

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, “New York, New York”

