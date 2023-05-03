‘Dancing with the Stars’ returning to ABC, Alfonso Ribeiro returning as host

“Dancing with the Stars” is coming home. After leaping to Disney+ last season, the popular reality TV competition series is returning to ABC, according to Deadline.

Not only will “DWTS” air live on ABC, it will stream live on Disney+, making history as the first series to be simulcast on both a broadcast channel and streaming channel. The show will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group said in a statement that Deadline obtained, “Welcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back to ABC offers us the unique opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of Disney Entertainment and reach audiences across all our platforms. Wherever viewers want to watch, we have a home for them to tune in and root for their favorite couple in the ballroom.”

Alfonso Ribeiro arrives on Dec 31, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021 at the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2021 broadcast. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

As theGrio previously reported, several others changes are in store for the upcoming 32nd season of “DWTS.” Tyra Banks recently announced her departure from the series after hosting for three seasons. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” she said last month, emphasizing her desire to focus on business ventures.

Last season, Alfonso Ribeiro also joined the show and will take over as the series host, while “DWTS” alum Julianne Hough will step into his former job of interviewing the contestants from the SkyBox.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are set to return as judges. This season will also mark the first without “DWTS” judge Len Goodman, who passed away last month at the age of 78.

