Audible commemorates hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with several new programs

Audible Originals will drop seven new hip-hop-related programs between June and August, including new installments of series "Words + Music," with Snoop Dogg, Lil' Kim and Yasiin Bey.

Audible is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a slew of new programming this summer. The leading provider of audio storytelling announced that seven podcasts would debut as part of the Audible Originals lineup, starting next month.

“Hip-hop has made an indelible mark on music and culture since its inception – running the gamut from the emergence of DJs to innovation and creative artistry in sampling, dance styles, fashion, audio technology, and so much more,” declared Audible’s Rachel Ghiazza, an executive vice president and head of U.S. content. “Audible is proud to celebrate such incredible cultural influence with this lineup of new originals that both elevate and commemorate the 50-year history of this iconic genre.”

Three of the seven podcasts will be the new installments of Audible’s “Words + Music” series. The first is “Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites by Snoop Dogg” on Thursday, June 15. Snoop writes and performs the program, sharing the story of his childhood rise to rap superstar and Death Row Records owner.

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of FX’s “Dear Mama” in April at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Also debuting that day is “The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph.” Sheena Lester, former XXL editor-in-chief, narrates a five-part exploration of the story behind the rap magazine’s 1998 recreation of Art Kane’s famed 1958 Esquire photo capturing jazz luminaries known as “A Great Day In Harlem,” only with hip-hop artists.

The other “Words + Music” installments will highlight two on Brooklyn’s roster of revered native rhymers. On Friday, July 7, “Yasiin Bey: A Dynamic Career in Communications” drops, chronicling the life and work of the rapper-actor-activist formerly known as Mos Def. “Words + Music: Lil’ Kim,” telling the story of the influential Junior Mafia member known as the Queen Bee, premieres the following month.

“DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz” will debut on Thursday, July 13. This series pairs the Grammy-winning hip-hop producer and mixtape king with a new talent each episode, talking about the projects on which they collaborated. The show’s guests will include Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator.

Rounding out Audible Originals’ summer hip-hop programs are two podcasts debuting on Thursday, Aug. 10. One will be “The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop,” a look at hip-hop history through a women’s perspective, narrated by author Clover Hope. The other is “Can You Dig It?,” hosted by Public Enemy frontman Chuck D. The docudrama explores the global impact of hip-hop culture.

