Beyoncé begins ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden

The Grammy-winning singer performed nearly every song from her "Renaissance" album before her opening sold-out show at Friend's Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

  |  
May 11, 2023
Loading the player...

After nearly five years, Beyoncé is back on the road. She started her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” Wednesday night in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beyoncé performed before a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 fans at Friends Arena, her first tour since 2018’s “On the Run II Tour” with husband Jay-Z, and her first solo stint since 2016’s “Formation Tour,” according to The New York Times. Many fans appeared decked out in regalia that matched the disco-ballroom culture aesthetic of the “Renaissance” album.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the “65th GRAMMY Awards” on Feb. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The all-time leading Grammy winner gave a three-hour concert with a setlist that spanned her entire solo catalog. However, she performed nearly every song from the “Renaissance” album, including the hit singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”

Unlike Beyoncé’s previous albums, “Renaissance” was released without accompanying music videos. This move has seemingly built anticipation for the tour, as many of the shows of the 57-date international trek have already sold out. The tour will continue through September, reaching cities like London, Paris, Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Miami.

‘Round Midnight Review: Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’
Also Read:
‘Round Midnight Review: Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’

Here’s the set list of the “Renaissance World Tour” opening night in Stockholm, Pitchfork reports:

  1. Dangerously in Love
  2. Flaws and All
  3. 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down
  4. I Care
  5. I’m That Girl
  6. Cozy
  7. Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams
  8. Lift Off
  9. 7/11
  10. Cuff It
  11. Energy
  12. Break My Soul
  13. Formation
  14. Diva
  15. Run the World (Girls)
  16. My Power
  17. Black Parade
  18. Savage
  19. Church Girl
  20. Get Me Bodied
  21. Before I Let Go
  22. Rather Die Young
  23. Love on Top
  24. Crazy in Love
  25. Green Light
  26. Freedom
  27. Plastic Off the Sofa
  28. Virgo’s Groove
  29. Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket
  30. Move
  31. Heated
  32. Thique
  33. All Up in Your Mind
  34. Drunk in Love
  35. America Has a Problem
  36. Pure/Honey
  37. Summer Renaissance

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!

Share: 