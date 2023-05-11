Beyoncé begins ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden
The Grammy-winning singer performed nearly every song from her "Renaissance" album before her opening sold-out show at Friend's Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
After nearly five years, Beyoncé is back on the road. She started her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” Wednesday night in Stockholm, Sweden.
Beyoncé performed before a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 fans at Friends Arena, her first tour since 2018’s “On the Run II Tour” with husband Jay-Z, and her first solo stint since 2016’s “Formation Tour,” according to The New York Times. Many fans appeared decked out in regalia that matched the disco-ballroom culture aesthetic of the “Renaissance” album.
The all-time leading Grammy winner gave a three-hour concert with a setlist that spanned her entire solo catalog. However, she performed nearly every song from the “Renaissance” album, including the hit singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”
Unlike Beyoncé’s previous albums, “Renaissance” was released without accompanying music videos. This move has seemingly built anticipation for the tour, as many of the shows of the 57-date international trek have already sold out. The tour will continue through September, reaching cities like London, Paris, Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Miami.
Here’s the set list of the “Renaissance World Tour” opening night in Stockholm, Pitchfork reports:
- Dangerously in Love
- Flaws and All
- 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down
- I Care
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams
- Lift Off
- 7/11
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- My Power
- Black Parade
- Savage
- Church Girl
- Get Me Bodied
- Before I Let Go
- Rather Die Young
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- Green Light
- Freedom
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket
- Move
- Heated
- Thique
- All Up in Your Mind
- Drunk in Love
- America Has a Problem
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
