Beyoncé begins ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden

The Grammy-winning singer performed nearly every song from her "Renaissance" album before her opening sold-out show at Friend's Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

After nearly five years, Beyoncé is back on the road. She started her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” Wednesday night in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beyoncé performed before a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 fans at Friends Arena, her first tour since 2018’s “On the Run II Tour” with husband Jay-Z, and her first solo stint since 2016’s “Formation Tour,” according to The New York Times. Many fans appeared decked out in regalia that matched the disco-ballroom culture aesthetic of the “Renaissance” album.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the “65th GRAMMY Awards” on Feb. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The all-time leading Grammy winner gave a three-hour concert with a setlist that spanned her entire solo catalog. However, she performed nearly every song from the “Renaissance” album, including the hit singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”

Unlike Beyoncé’s previous albums, “Renaissance” was released without accompanying music videos. This move has seemingly built anticipation for the tour, as many of the shows of the 57-date international trek have already sold out. The tour will continue through September, reaching cities like London, Paris, Toronto, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Miami.

Here’s the set list of the “Renaissance World Tour” opening night in Stockholm, Pitchfork reports:

Dangerously in Love Flaws and All 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down I Care I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams Lift Off 7/11 Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Formation Diva Run the World (Girls) My Power Black Parade Savage Church Girl Get Me Bodied Before I Let Go Rather Die Young Love on Top Crazy in Love Green Light Freedom Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind Drunk in Love America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

