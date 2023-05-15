Jamie, Corinne Foxx to co-host new Fox music game show, ‘We Are Family’

"We Are Family" is a musical game show featuring hidden celebrities performing duets with their non-famous relatives, scheduled for a 2024 premiere.

Loading the player...

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx have a new game show coming. The stars of Fox’s “Beat Shazam” will host another music game show for the network, “We Are Family.”

Fox ordered the “We Are Family” series for a 2024 premiere, according to Variety. The show’s description indicates that the premise will feature “non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member.”

The show will be taped in front of a studio audience of over 100 contestants. It will feature multiple rounds of gameplay and clues as they try to guess what celebrities the contestants are related to. The celebrities appearing in each episode will range from famous musicians and actors to professional athletes and more.

(Left to right) Corinne Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, and Jamie Foxx attend the “26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” on Jan. 19, 2020, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

Contestants of the show will compete to earn up to $100,000. Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, is happy that Jamie and Corinne Foxx are bringing another game show to the network, calling them “important partners” to Fox.

“Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of ‘We Are Family,'” Wallach said. “This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”

Corinne Foxx initially teased news of “We Are Family” last week on social media. She posted a statement on her Instagram stories, refuting rumors from media outlets concerning her father’s health. The Oscar winner was hospitalized last April due to a “medical complication.” After revealing that her father was discharged from the hospital weeks ago, she said, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week, too.”

Due to Foxx’s hospitalization, he and Corinne Foxx will not be featured at the start of season six of “Beat Shazam” later this month. Nick Cannon and Kelly Osborne will be temporary hosts and DJs, respectively. Meanwhile, the father-daughter pair expressed their excitement for their forthcoming game show with Fox, featuring Jamie Foxx and Jeff Apploff as executive producers.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,'” said Jamie and Corinne. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!