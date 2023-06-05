Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 Black male heartthrobs from the ’90s?

These men were as fine as wine in their heyday! Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni revisit the most attractive men from the 1990s.

These men were the cream of the crop, the ones our mothers and aunties swooned over back in the day.

Listen in as Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Alexandria Ikomoni named their top three favorite male heartthrobs from the 1990s.

TRANSCRIPT:

Alexandria Ikomoni: Next question: Who were the top three Black male heartthrobs from the ’90s?

Alexandria Ikomoni: My first one. My husband.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Oh, your husband?

Alexandria Ikomoni: I know he’s married, but it’s okay. Morris Chestnut.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Mm-hmm. That man is.

Alexandria Ikomoni: So fine.

Alexandria Ikomoni: He was fine then. He is fine now. He’ll be fine in the future.

Alexandria Ikomoni: Next would have to be Keith Sweat.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Whining Keith Sweat. Okay? You like a man that begs? I like that.

Alexandria Ikomoni: When I think back in the day, I have to say I appreciated the bad boy. That’s why I’m going with Tupac. Rest in peace.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Oh, Tupac. He’s a very attractive man.

Alexandria Ikomoni: Yes, he acted as well. You can just kind of see him in a different element, different vibe that added to his attractiveness to me. That’s why I say Tupac.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: The beautiful bone structure.

Alexandria Ikomoni: Yes. Oh, yes. And I was here for the nose piercing.

Alexandria Ikomoni: All right. We’re talking ’90s heartthrobs. This guy ushered in the light-skinned era. I’m talking about Al B. Sure.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: He was not my cup of tea, but my mother loved him.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Number two, LL Cool J.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: He would lick his lips and have the one pant leg up. He ushered in some style. He was very attractive. I still think he’s attractive.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Now, number three, I think he is a literal, beautiful, gorgeous man. Tyson Beckford.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Oh, in the ’90s he was on every runway. He also has this strong mystique.

Alexandria Ikomoni: We got a good list.

