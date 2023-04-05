TheGrio Top 3 | Who are the top Black actors in Hollywood?

Whose talent is helping run Hollywood? Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma break down their favorite actors in television and film.

Black men are showing up and showing out on the big screen. Not only are the male actors in Hollywood serving Oscar-worthy performances, but they’re taking on leadership roles behind the scenes by producing projects. Some are even sitting in the director’s chair.

Listen up as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma discuss their favorite male actors in the game right now.

