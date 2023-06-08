2Pac receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, accepted the honor on his behalf.

Tupac Shakur, known best as 2Pac, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The honor comes nearly 27 years after his death.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, with Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepting the honor on his behalf, according to Entertainment Weekly. Radio personality Big Boy hosted the event, celebrating the departed superstar.

Set addressed the crowd, saying that her brother had dreamed of having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since his days performing at Harlem’s Apollo Theater at age 13.

Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur poses with the star during the ceremony honoring Tupac Shakur with a posthumous Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2023, in Hollywood. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true,” Set said. “His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud.”

Film director Allen Hughes was also on hand for the occasion, according to The Los Angeles Times. Hughes collaborated with 2Pac on some of his music videos, including “Brenda’s Got a Baby.” He recently directed the 2023 Hulu documentary, “Dear Mama,” chronicling the parallel lives of 2Pac and his mother, the late Afeni Shakur.

Hughes said he’s pleased that 2Pac received a star, even after his death, “’cause that lives on forever.” Rapper YG, producer DJ Quik and comedian-actor Mike Epps also attended the ceremony, the Time reports.

2Pac was celebrated as a talented and polarizing entertainer. He was one of the best rappers of his generation, with hits like “I Get Around,” “California Love,” and “Keep Ya Head Up.” Shakur was also an accomplished actor, starring in films like “Juice,” “Above the Rim” and “Poetic Justice.”

He was killed in 1996 at 25.

