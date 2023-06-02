‘Wild N’ Out’ star Jacky Oh dies at 32

While there has been no official confirmation regarding her cause of death, the mother of three reportedly passed away in Miami after going there for a "mommy makeover."

Loading the player...

Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Jacky Oh has died at age 32.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding her cause of death, the mother of three — whose real name is Jacklyn Smith — reportedly passed away Wednesday in Miami after going there for a “mommy makeover.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith,” a BET Media Group spokesperson shared in a statement, People reported, “known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed.”

Jacky Oh is shown at the 2019 BET Social Awards in Atlanta. The former “Wild N’ Out” star, a 32-year-old mother of three, reportedly died Wednesday in Miami. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The statement expressed condolences to Smith’s family and loved ones “during this difficult time,” including her longtime partner and former co-star, DC Young Fly.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the “Wild’ N Out” cast throughout five seasons,” the spokesperson added, People reported. “More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

DC Young Fly, the father of Smith’s children, Nova, Nala and Prince, reportedly learned of her death while filming new episodes of “Wild ‘N Out” in Atlanta.

Smith first connected with him in 2015 when he appeared on the MTV sketch comedy show, and she was a “Wild ‘N Out” girl.

After exiting the series, Smith started a lip gloss line and sold real estate, “but being a mommy is my favorite,” she wrote on IG on Mother’s Day.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!