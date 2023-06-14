Anita Baker removes Babyface from her tour amid online beef with his fans

Both Baker and Edmonds confirmed that he was removed from her Songstress Tour after Baker accused Edmonds' fans of ongoing online bullying and threats.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is no longer touring with Anita Baker. Both singers confirmed that Edmonds is leaving the Songstress Tour following ongoing online exchanges Baker had with his fans.

The “Sweet Love” singer announced that Edmonds was off the tour on Tuesday morning via Twitter. Baker wrote that after “silently enduring Cyber Bullying/Verbal Abuse” from Edmonds’ fans, she will continue to tour without him “In the interest of public safety.” She stated that “appropriate refunds” would be available to fans.

Baker has accused Edmonds’ fans of harassing, bullying, and threatening her via social media since Edmonds was kept from performing during a May 10 tour stop at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Fans expressed discontent toward Baker for over a month, causing the eight-time Grammy winner to ask Edmonds to call them off.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds attends Music Will’s annual benefit May 2 in Los Angeles, where he was an honoree. The singer/songwriter was touring with Anita Baker but was dropped this week. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Edmonds stated via an Instagram post following the May 10 concert that he was asked not to perform that evening following the delays to allow Baker time to perform her entire set. Although he would later make an additional statement that the canceled show was due to technical issues with the venue and not because of Baker, fans still blamed Baker.

Since May 10, Baker and Edmonds’ fans have engaged in a hostile back-and-forth via Twitter. The criticism prompted Baker to call those fans “Kenny’s Crazies.”

On Monday, Baker also asked Edmonds to explain to fans that his contract indicated he was a “support act” and not a co-headliner.

Edmonds revealed his departure from the tour on his Twitter account hours after Baker’s initial announcement.

“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour,'” Edmonds wrote. “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out” on social media. He said he wished Baker well on the remainder of the tour.

The Songstress Tour will resume on June 30 at the United Center in Chicago. It’s scheduled to conclude on Dec. 23 at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

