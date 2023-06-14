Snoop Dogg loses out on bid to own pro hockey team

Michael Andlauer's $1 billion purchase of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is the largest in the history of the NHL.

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has lost out on a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, People reports.

On Tuesday, Senators Sports & Entertainment announced they would move forward on an offer from Toronto-based billionaire Michael Andlauer. His $1 billion purchase of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is the largest in the history of the NHL, ESPN reports.

Andlauer will receive 90% of the team and “operational control” of the franchise, per the announcement. The estate of longtime owner Eugene Melnyk will retain a 10% interest in the organization, according to People.

“I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league, and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success — both on and off the ice — to the next level,” Andlauer said in a statement to ESPN.

“The short- and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community,” he added.

Snoop announced in May that he had teamed up with Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks to buy the Senators.

“Amazing what [Neko Sparks] is trying to do in Ottawa,” Snoop wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m looking forward to being a part of that ownership team.”

As People reports, additional bids came in from Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and singer The Weeknd, also a native of the country. Several Snoop fans hit up the comments of his post to express excitement about a potential Doggfather takeover.

Snoop Dogg spoke with The Athletic in May about purchasing the Ottawa Senators and emphasized that his interest “ain’t no joke or no gimmick.”

“This is a real ownership play,” he told the outlet. “And Snoop will put his foot in the town.”

Senators owner Melnyk passed away at age 62 on March 28, 2022. The team went up for sale less than eight months later, USA Today reports.

