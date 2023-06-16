Why isn’t Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Black Panther’? He’d like to know

The veteran actor reprises his Nick Fury role for the new Disney+ series "Secret Invasion."

Samuel L. Jackson is ready to take his Nick Fury character to the world of Wakanda.

The veteran actor, 74, told IndieWire that Marvel Studios has not yet invited him to the “Black Panther” universe “but I’m still trying to get there,” he said.

Jackson reprises Fury in the new Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” which is set in the present-day and part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Per the synopsis via Marvel: “Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.” He joins allies Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos in a “race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity,” the synopsis continues.

Samuel L. Jackson attends “The Last Full Measure” Atlanta red carpet screening at SCADshow on Jan. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions )

Jackson said, “If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie” since Marvel first introduced Nick Fury in 2008’s “Iron Man.” He told People that Fury “knows everything that’s going on” in the MCU.

“I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda,” Jackson added.

As People reports, Jackson’s “Secret Invasion” marks the first time he leads a Marvel storyline.

The new Disney+ series also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle, per People.

Ali Selim directs and executive-produces “Secret Invasion,” which is the ninth television series in the MCU.

“This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous. It’s hard to know who to trust,” series star Cobie Smulders told People last month. She returns as Fury’s close ally, Maria Hill.

“Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls. Maria has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention,” Smulders added.

“Secret Invasion” premieres June 21 on Disney+, with new episodes dropping weekly.

