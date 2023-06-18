Watch: Roy Wood Jr. on Black independence

Wood discusses Black independence, focusing on the challenges faced by Black communities to achieve economic, social and political empowerment.

With a background in comedy and social commentary, Roy Wood Jr. he uses humor as a tool to highlight and address serious topics about Black life in America.

Here, the comic has his say on Black independence that focuses on the historical and contemporary challenges faced by Black communities to be empowered politically, socially and economically.

The following is a transcript of his dialogue.

Wood Jr.: Black independence, to me, looks like having the freedom to do whatever you want and not be obstructed or blocked in any way. The problem with the word “independence” means that it has to be legislated or that someone has to give it to you. And you know, more often than not, we really look at the real battles in history. Freedom is taken. And, you know, I don’t know if we can ever truly sit still and wait for what we deserve to be given to us. I think we just have to continue to fight for it and break the system.

