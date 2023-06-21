Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 ’90s hip-hop albums?

Hip-hop, you don't stop! Listen up as Dozie Ezemma and Jahliel Thurman discuss the top rap albums to hit the scene in the 1990s.

Hip-hop is celebrating 50 years. It is an art form of poetry to a tight beat blessing us with timeless classics that are gut-punching, rhythm-shaking and thought-provoking. In the 1990s, hip-hop became a worldwide phenomenon, not only on the sonic scene but in fashion, pop culture and politics. Its music, however, is where hip-hop reigned supreme — back then and all these years later.

Hosts Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma name some of their favorite hip-hop albums from the 1990s. Below is a transcript of their conversation.

Dozie Ezemma: What are the top three ’90s hip-hop albums?

First one I’m going to start off with: Fugees, “The Score.” It had Lauryn Hill on it.

Next, I’m going with Nas, “It Was Written.” Know what I’m saying? Nas did his thing.

Last, but not least, Tupac, “All Eyez on Me.” He’s a West Coast man. And I’m going to give him a little pass.

Jahliel Thurman: I was surprised you’re doing that. I was going to have to give you a little pass.

Ezemma: Who you got?

Thurman: OK, OK. I like your list. Solid, solid.

When I was growing up, Pops used to have different joints playing. That’s how I got into different artists.

I’m going to start with my man Jay-Z, “Reasonable Doubt.”

Ezemma: Alright, you’re on my side. You’re in my city.

Thurman: I’m in your city. And I’m going to stay in your city. I’m going with Nas, “Illmatic.”

Ezemma: OK!

Thurman: That’s where I’m at. And I’m still going to still stay in your city. You talk ‘Pac, I gotta go Biggie, “Ready to Die.”

Ezemma: You might as well just say you’re from here.

Thurman: Oh, nah! But I’ll give those to you.

