Raphael Saadiq announces dates, cities for Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour

The hitmaking 1990s R&B trio embarks on a 25-city reunion tour, performing in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Oakland.

The Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour is now official: Group co-founder Raphael Saadiq announced the details of the tour on Tuesday.

Saadiq posted a new flyer listing pending concert dates and cities to his Instagram page. Titled “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! Just Me and You Tour,” the R&B trio of Saadiq, brother D’wayne Wiggins and cousin Timothy Christian Riley, are slated to perform in 25 cities this fall. The tour is slated to hit venues in hubs including New York City; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; New Orleans; Los Angeles, and their home city of Oakland, California.

In addition to Saadiq, Wiggins also posted the flyer and dates of the tour to his Instagram page. It’s also on the site’s official Tony! Toni! Toné! account.

Raphael Saadiq performs on Dec. 13, 2019, at the “2019 Global Citizen Prize” at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The trio first teased news of the “Just Me and You Tour” back in March. Saadiq was the first to post a photo of the trio and the tour announcement to his Instagram page without any other details. Wiggins and Riley did the same, exciting fans about a much-anticipated reunion.

Tony! Toni! Toné! is one of the most beloved R&B groups of the late 20th century. From 1988 to 1996, they released four albums and stacked up numerous hits, including “Little Walter,” “It Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (In Southern California),” “The Blues,” “Whatever You Want,” “If I Had No Loot,” “Anniversary” and “Let’s Get Down.”

Shortly after the release of 1996’s “House of Music” album, the group broke up, with Saadiq embarking on a successful career as a solo act and writer-producer for acts like Angie Stone, John Legend and Erykah Badu. Wiggins and Riley would tour as Tony! Toni! Toné! without Saadiq for the next two decades.

Saadiq, Wiggins, and Riley originally made plans to reunite at a Bay Area reunion concert in November 2019, but the show got cancelled.

General tickets for the “Just Me and You Tour” go on sale Friday. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at Saadiq’s website.

The “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! Just Me and You Tour” dates and cities are:

Sept. 21 – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, Alabama

Sept. 22 – Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sept. 24 – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino, Oxon Hill, Maryland

Sept. 26 – The Lyric Baltimore, Baltimore

Sept. 28 – The Met, Philadelphia

Sept. 30 – Radio City Music Hall, New York City

Oct. 1 – Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina

Oct. 5 – Orpheum Theatre, Boston

Oct. 8 – KeyBand State Theatre, Cleveland

Oct. 10 – Louisville Palace Theatre, Louisville, Kentucky

Oct. 11 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

Oct. 12 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago

Oct. 13 – Fox Theatre, Detroit

Oct. 19 – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, Greensboro, North Carolina

Oct. 20 – Township Auditorium, Columbia, South Carolina

Oct. 21 – Moran Theater, Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 22 – Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Oct. 26 – Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, Tennessee

Oct. 27 – Orpheum Theater, New Orleans

Oct. 28 – Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas

Oct. 29 – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Houston

Nov. 10 – The Pearl Concert Theater, Las Vegas

Nov. 11 – YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

Nov. 14 – Paramount Theatre, Oakland, California

Nov. 17 – The Masonic, San Francisco

