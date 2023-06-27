LL Cool J, Ice-T to host ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ on A&E

The two rap icons work with museum curators and field collectors to tell hip-hop's greatest stories through priceless memorabilia and artifacts.

A&E Networks announced that LL Cool J and Ice-T will host a new series called “Hip Hop Treasures.” The network announced the series will center around hip-hop memorabilia.

“Hip-Hop Treasures” will feature the two rapper legends telling the stories of hip-hop history through memorabilia. LL Cool J and Ice-T speak with museum curators and field collectors about some of the culture’s biggest artists and the items they were attached to.

A&E Networks exclusively partnered with the Universal Hip Hop Museum and LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells to create the show. As seen in the show’s teaser trailer, LL, Ice-T, Chief Museum Curator Paradise Gray, curator Pete Nice, and field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo speak with Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, Soulja Boy, Treach of Naughty By Nature, and more about the stories behind the priceless artifacts and returning them to hip-hop’s birthplace, the Bronx.

The episode includes stories about Flavor Flav’s iconic clock necklaces, The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, DMX’s car with Aaliyah’s picture airbrushed on the hood, Shock G’s Humpty Hump nose and glasses, and so much more.

“I want the world to know how important hip-hop is,” LL Cool J said in the trailer. “These kings and queens of culture deserve to be celebrated.” Cee-Lo Green, Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, Master P, and Coolio also appear on “Hip Hop Treasures.”

Coolio, seen showing a low-rider bicycle from his first music video, makes his final on-screen appearance before his death last September.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum in The Bronx will display all the memorabilia seen in the series. The museum, scheduled to open to the public in 2024, aims to have the world’s most extensive collection of hip-hop artifacts.

“Hip Hop Treasures” premieres on A&E Network at 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 12. The series will also be available for on-demand streaming on the A&E app.

