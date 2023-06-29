Jamie Foxx, recovering from ‘medical complication,’ is ‘doing well,’ John Boyega says

The Oscar winner was hospitalized in April after suffering a “medical complication," according to his daughter.

Loading the player...

John Boyega is sharing an update about Jamie Foxx amid his ongoing medical setback, People reports.

Boyega revealed over a week ago that he tried to make contact with his “They Cloned Tyrone” co-star but to no avail, The Independent reported. Foxx serves as a producer on the project and missed the recent Hollywood premiere due to what his daughter Corrine Foxx described as a “medical complication” he experienced this spring.

John Boyega attends the Netflix Premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone” at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Speaking to People on Tuesday, Boyega said he finally reached Foxx by phone and the comedian is “doing well.”

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega shared.

“I gave him all the well wishes,” the “Star Wars” actor added. “So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Boyega, Foxx, and Teyonah Parris star in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone.” Per the official synopsis via Netflix: “A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

The Oscar winner did not attend the movie’s recent screening at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida. At the Hollywood premiere on Tuesday, co-producer Datari Turner also shared an update regarding Foxx, telling People that he is “doing amazing.”

Jamie Foxx attends “JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life” on Oct. 8, 2022, at Faena Forum in Miami Beach. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

“He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon,” Turner added.

As theGrio reported previously, Foxx is recovering following his hospitalization in April. Details about his mysterious medical setback have not come out. A rep for Foxx recently slammed reports that he suffered an injury from the COVID-19 vaccine that left him blind and partially paralyzed, Page Six reports.

Foxx took to social media last month to tell fans he is “feeling blessed” from all the love and support, People reports.

According to the outlet, Foxx’s daughter shared an update via her Instagram Story on May 12, noting that her father had “been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“They Cloned Tyrone” premieres on Netflix July 21.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!