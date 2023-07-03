‘Still going strong,’ Steve and Marjorie Harvey celebrate 16 years of marriage in style

The Harveys jet-setted to Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate their latest marriage milestone, giving followers a glimpse on social media.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are celebrating 16 years of marriage in style.

The couple has jet-setted to Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate their latest wedding anniversary, giving followers glimpses of the trip in accompanying social media posts, including a sweet video of the two.

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey attend the 2015 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey at Phillips Arena on Aug. 8, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards)

The video, shared by both, includes clips of the couple walking down an opulent staircase, embracing lovingly, trading kisses, and posing with the vistas of Lake Como as their backdrop.

“Still going strong,” Harvey captioned his post. In his stories, the “Family Feud” host reposted the video adding, “Baby 🔥”

“Anniversary time with the Love of My Life ❤️🙏🏾,” Marjorie wrote in her post.

Together, the long-married pair evoked a glamorous bridal aesthetic. According to People, Harvey wore a custom gold tweed blazer by Dolce & Gabbana over white separates by Loewe, while Marjorie donned a white fur-trimmed duster over a matching satin backless YSL gown with a thigh-high leg slit.

While the two have been married since 2007, they initially met at a comedy club in 1990 while Harvey was performing. Recalling the story of their first meeting on a 2018 episode of Harvey’s eponymous talk show, Marjorie said she thought Harvey, who was onstage, was staring at her to work her late entrance into the venue into his set. Instead, the comedian boldly declared to the audience, “I don’t know who this is, but I’m gonna marry her.”

Harvey’s intuition proved correct. The couple dated, moved on from each other and eventually reconnected before finally tying the knot. Now the Harveys share a blended family of seven children and seven grandchildren.

“We’re best friends,” Marjorie told People magazine in 2012. “It’s the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything.”

Harvey added, “Marjorie changed the way I existed. I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal; I’d never been fully respected.”

