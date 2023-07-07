Kobe Bryant will cover NBA 2K game for 4th time

Late NBA icon Kobe Bryant is expected to cover NBA 2K for the fourth time, ESPN reports.

On July 6, the NBA announced two different covers on Twitter — NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition — now available for preorder. The Kobe Bryant Edition features Bryant wearing his #8 jersey in the early stages of his career, and the Black Mamba Edition shows the late Lakers star in his prime. The games are expected to release in September on multiple consoles.

Kobe Bryant reacts late in the fourth quarter while taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2012, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation,” 2K said in a tweet.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts, the game’s developer, said in a statement, per ESPN.

Bryant first appeared on NBA 2K10 and was featured on a special-edition cover for NBA 2K17. After the five-time NBA champion and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in 2020, 2K released a Mamba Forever Edition for NBA 2K21 to honor Bryant, USA Today reports.

“While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay,” Thomas continued, ESPN reports.

On Twitter, fans have mixed reactions after the announcement, with many calling for the video game publisher to share more details about the gameplay.

Meanwhile, New York Liberty star Sabrina lonescu is the cover athlete for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K24 according to NBA.com.

Most recently, Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and her three daughters honored him in March during a ceremony unveiling his handprints at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, People reported.

“Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me,” Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, said at the event, according to People.

“Dad, you’re an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of,” the 20-year-old said, noting that she was “honored to be here to represent you and our family.”

