Shop these Black-owned brands this Amazon Prime Day

Score deals from several Black-owned brands during the annual sale event for Amazon Prime members running July 11 through July 12.

Summer’s “Black Friday” has arrived on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day, when the online retailer offers exclusive deals for Prime members, launched today, July 11, and runs through July 12. Among many deals to score, several Black-owned brands are offering deals through the retailer in addition to a handful of Black notables, including Oprah and former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, who have highlighted products they’re most excited about getting at a discount.

Love Oprah’s Book Club? Her own “Love and Happiness Journal” is currently 20% off on Amazon Prime, as well as her recommendation, “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers” (currently $27.99). Oprah also has the Tovala 5-in-1 Smart Oven (currently $97.50 on Amazon Prime), Bloomhouse’s 12-Piece nonstick enamel cookware set (currently $280 on Amazon Prime), and Dock & Bay’s reusable makeup pads (currently $7 on Amazon Prime) on her list.

Meanwhile, Adams has her heart set on 10 items in particular, with the lowest item, a set of silk pillowcases, priced at only $9. Her list includes luxury face serums, electronic staples like portable chargers, home goods, and more at reduced prices through Wednesday.

“I’m constantly on the go, and I need a bunch of knickknacks, whether I’m on the plane, airport, or a foreign country,” said Adams.

Elsewhere, model Jasmine Tookes is excited for consumers to take advantage of Prime Day deals on JOJA, her new activewear line with fellow model Josephine Skriver, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Tookes is also excited to shop several of her favorites like Color Wow’s Dreamcoat Supernatural hair spray (currently $19.60), LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask (currently $16.80), and the decently marked-down Nespresso VertuoPlus deluxe coffee and espresso machine by Breville (currently $129.95).

Apart from the various celebrity lists making the rounds, there are a handful of deals on Black-owned brands and products worth mentioning. Items on sale include hair products, makeup, Black-owned stationery, and more. TheGrio’s favorites are below.

Black-owned haircare brands

La La Anthony’s haircare line Inala, popular for its rice water-based hair growth serum, is offering Amazon Prime members 10% off on orders of $50 or more and 20% off on orders of $100 and more.

Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross is currently discounting 20% on most of its haircare products on Amazon, including its cult-favorite shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, treatment masks, and more.

Today and tomorrow are an excellent time to stock up on essentials from Mielle Organics, as its products are currently 20% off for Amazon Prime members.

Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is offering up to 47% off on a handful of products, including shampoo and conditioner sets, hair masks, and curl refreshers.

Go luxe with Black-owned clean haircare brand Briogeo; the brand is offering between 25% and 30% off on a wide selection of products, from its “Don’t Despair, Repair!” shampoo and conditioning line to its Scalp Revival line and even its “Color Brilliant” hair color protectant.

Black-owned beauty and skincare brands

Unsun, one of the first sunscreen brands created for Black skin, is offering 20% off on several sunscreen products that changed the game, like its mineral tinted sunscreen, full coverage body sunscreen, face and body mineral highlighter and more.

Dorion Renaud’s luxury Buttah skincare is offering Amazon Prime members 30% off its Buttah Skin Supreme kit for melanin-rich skin and other products.

The wellness and skincare brand Asutra, co-founded by Venus Williams, is currently offering 20% to 30% off top products like sleep sprays, yoga mat sprays, and foot and body scrubs.

Mented Cosmetics is discounting 25% to 30% off on nearly all its products, including lipsticks, foundation sticks, lipgloss, mascara, and more.

Black-owned food and home goods

Vegan food brand Partake Foods is cutting 25% to 50% off on a wide selection of items like cookie variety packs, pumpkin spice muffin mix, allergy-friendly cookie packs, and more.

BLK & Bold Coffee products, which span light, medium, and dark roasts and herbal teas, are currently on sale for 20% off — and are selling fast.

Amazon Prime Day is an ideal time to replace or invest in new cookware. Ayesha Curry’s line is currently discounted for Prime members at up to 30% off.

Get in some early back-to-school shopping or some last-minute summer essentials with Be Rooted, which is offering Prime members 15% off its three-piece affirmation pens, 20% off jumbo glitter pens, 15% off beach towels, and more.

A number of toys are also marked down, including none other than the famed Qai Qai doll by Serena Williams, currently on sale for $9.49.

Shoppers should also continue to check their favorite brands, as more deals will drop throughout the two-day shopping event. However, it’s also important to be on the lookout for crime. Amazon Prime Day is a major shopping day — and, accordingly, a big draw for potential scammers. BB Metro New York warns shoppers to be aware of phishing emails, unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls, fake social media ads, website dupes, stolen marketing photos and unsecured websites. Using a credit card or PayPal is also advisable to protect your identity and banking information.

