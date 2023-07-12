Rihanna proudly shows off baby bump, and millions take note

The singer, founder of Savage X Fenty, appears in a promotion for the brand. She stepped down as CEO in June.

A new promotion for Savage X Fenty features Rihanna in red lingerie, flaunting her baby bump.

The singer bares nearly all in the post shared on her Instagram on July 10 promoting her “new fav’s” from the brand’s latest collection of undergarments and loungewear. The Bajan beauty is posed up in a fabric shop wearing a red coral bra and matching thong.

Entertainer and entrepreneur Rihanna strikes poses in the new Savage X Fenty promotion (Photo: Access Hollywood / YouTube screenshot)

By the next day, the post had nearly 7 million likes, according to Today.com

The official IG account of Savage X Fenty shared the images and captioned the post, “Go ‘head @badgalriri, break the internet.

“Introducing Sheer X, our new collection of sheer intimates that celebrates ur natural shape while providing light support & maximum comfort. 👏🏾 Want to match the Bad Gal? The Red Pink colorway is available xclusively for Xtra VIP Members. ✨” the post continued.

The singer founded Savage X Fenty in 2018 and stepped down as CEO in June. As Today.com reports, Rihanna maintains her role as “brand visionary.”

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said in a statement at the time. “This is just the beginning for us and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Rihanna called her successor, Hillary Super, a “strong leader” who will be ” focused on taking the business to an even higher level.”

Rihanna welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022. The couple named their son RZA, seemingly in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan member. She announced her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

In May, Rihanna posted pregnancy lingerie photos as part of Savage X Fenty’s fifth anniversary as a company.

Rihanna also had her growing baby bump on display in Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2024 men’s collection, which Pharrell Williams designed.

