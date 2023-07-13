Athletes flex their fashion muscles at the 2023 ESPY Awards

In an evening celebrating exceptional moments in sports, stars flexed their fashion muscles on the 2023 ESPY red carpet.

Loading the player...

On Wednesday night at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, some of the world’s best-known athletes traded their jerseys and gear for elegant gowns and suits to celebrate the past year in sports. From musical performances to moving speeches to Savannah James crowning her husband LeBron James as the “baddest mother…” the evening was a night of wins on and off the field.

(Left to right) Angel Reese, LeBron James and family, and Damar Hamlin attend the 2023 ESPY Awards. (Photos: Getty Images)

Honoring the achievements of those in the sports world, the 2023 ESPYs highlighted the U.S. women’s soccer team for their fight for women’s equal pay, the Buffalo Bills training staff for assisting Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest earlier this year, and more.

Amongst the evening’s many highlights was the James family. While presenting LeBron James with the “Best Record-Breaking Performance” award, his wife, Savannah James, and their three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri, stole the show. Standing center stage, the family sang the NBA star’s praises for his accomplishments as not only an athlete but also as a father, husband, and entrepreneur. However, all eyes were on Mrs. James, who sported a beaded Georges Hobeika gown styled by Casey “iCON” Billingsley. During his acceptance speech, the NBA’s all-time scoring record breaker highlighted his “queen,” who reportedly rarely makes public appearances.

“If any of y’all know her — I know that there’s a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn’t ever do s*** like this, ever. And the fact that I’m loving that y’all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby,” said James, per People magazine.

He went on to address looming retirement rumors.

“The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” James added. “Luckily for you guys, today is not that day […] I still got something left. A lot left!”

Before stars huddled up for the evening of celebration, they appeared on the red carpet in their finest threads, to the delight of sports enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. Check out our gallery of some of the 2023 ESPY red carpet, where the world of sports and sartorial elegance collide.

The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards H.E.R. attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Lil Wayne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Terrell Owens attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards – Arrivals Renee Montgomery attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Damar Hamlin attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Chris Jones attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Bianca Winslow attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Leon Edwards attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Justin Jefferson, winner of Best Play, attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ESPY Awards After Party The 2023 ESPY Awards Isiah Pacheco attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Dion Dawkins attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) King Halo and 2 Chainz attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ESPY Awards After Party Da’Raja Medlock attends ESPY Awards After Party at Skybar on July 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards H.E.R. attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Angel McCoughtry and Kenneth Monroe attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Quavo attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Skylar Diggins-Smith attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Tiffany Haddish attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards MJ Acosta-Ruiz attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Darrell Taylor attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Alexis Morris attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Jonathan Kuminga attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ESPY Awards After Party The 2023 ESPY Awards Patrick Mahomes, winner of Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Flau’jae Johnson attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Jonathan Williams and Marcus Williams attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Ego Nwodim attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Lil Rel Howery attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Angel Reese attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards L-R) LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Ryan Clark attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Xavier McKinney attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Coco Jones attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Milan Tyson and Mike Tyson attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Ari Chambers attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Claressa Shields attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards Jasmine Carson attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards L-R) Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2023 ESPY Awards (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.