Black, beautiful, and bold: fashion at the 2023 BET Awards

Unapologetic. Unconventional. Unforgettable. The BET Awards, also known as “culture’s biggest night,” strikes again with an evening to remember. From heartwarming speeches and reunions to a rhythmic journey through hip-hop’s time capsule, this year’s BET Awards did not disappoint. But amidst the show’s infectious energy and celebration of some of Black culture’s legends, another stage demanded attention and captivated the collective gaze — the red carpet.
Time and time again, the BET Awards red carpet reminds the world of that “Black people are not a monolith.” From sheer gowns to dazzling ensembles, the carpet revealed each of the stars’ audacious styles and unapologetic creativity. Among the sartorial enigmas that graced the occasion, a select few emerged as true showstoppers.
Coco Jones
Deemed as the night’s “Best New Artist,” the actress and singer turned heads in two fierce looks. Jones vibrantly entered the award show in a fierce red sequined LaQuan Smith gown. Then, after reminding viewers why she was nominated for “Best New Artist” in a soulful performance of her song “ICU,” the star accepted her award in a black gown designed with sheer detailing.
Latto
Before putting “it on da floor” in her performance, Latto graced the red carpet in a sheer black number. In a custom Monot gown and Neil Lane Couture jewelry, Latto accepted the award for “Best Female Artist.”
Uncle Waffles
While she may not have been crowned BET’s “Best International Act,” the South African DJ reigned on the red carpet. Dripped in jewels and crystals, Uncle Waffles dazzled in a Keys Fashion gown.
“Don’t play with it, don’t play with it, don’t play with it…” In a daring custom chain mini dress designed by Laurel DeWitt, Lola Brooke showed up and showed out, proving that she’s not one to be played with.
Doing a complete 180 from her look last year, Summer Walker adorned the red carpet in a breathtaking beaded chain-style gown designed by Yousef Al Jasmi.
Madisin Rian
Model and 2023 Sports Illustrated Rookie Madison Rian gave “Alien Superstar” vibes on the red carpet. In a white skirt set designed by Han Kjøbenhavn, Rian stood out with the top’s large shoulder pads and her futuristic metallic accessories.
Curious to see who else left a lasting style impression at the BET Awards? Explore our gallery of the evening’s red carpet, where the good, the bad, and the downright inexplicable collide.
BET Awards 2023 — Flo Milli
Flo Milli attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Laron Hines
Laron Hines attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
(Left to right) Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Crystal Renee Hayslett
Crystal Renee Hayslett poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Skyh Black and KJ Smith
(Left to right) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Flau'jae
Flau’jae attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Lance Gross
Lance Gross attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Vina Love
Vina Love attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BET Awards 2023 — Victoria Monet
Victoria Monet attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Kendra G
Kendra G attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Janelle James
Janelle James attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Blxst
Blxst attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Mignon Von
Mignon Von attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Jen Su
Jen Su attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Coi Leray
Coi Leray attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Doechii
Doechii attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett
(Left to right) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BET Awards 2023 — Melissa L. Williams
Melissa L. Williams attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins
Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Spice
Spice poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Dexta Daps
Dexta Daps attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
2023 BET Awards — Ari Fletcher
Ari Fletcher attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BET Awards 2023 — GloRilla
GloRilla attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Elise Nea
Elise Neal attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Ice Spice
Ice Spice attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Smino
Smino attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Kaliii
Kaliii attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Liza
Liza attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Davido and Sonyae Blu
(Left to right) Davido and Sonyae Blu attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Pabi Cooper
Pabi Cooper attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — E-40 and Tracy Stevens
(Left to right) E-40 and Tracy Stevens attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
2023 BET Awards — Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo
(Left to right) Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Awards — Jess Hilarious
Jess Hilarious attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BET Awards 2023 — Keith Lee and Ronni Lee
(Left to right) Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — JT of City Girls
JT of City Girls attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Muni Long
Muni Long poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Ice Spice
Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Karlie Redd
Karlie Redd attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Kash Doll
Kash Doll attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Diamond Alexxis Smith
Diamond Alexxis Smith attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Lola Brooke
Lola Brooke poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Lea Robinson
Lea Robinson attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — MC Lyte
MC Lyte attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Adanna Duru
Adanna Duru attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — BIA
BIA attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Akira Akbar
Akira Akbar attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Kaye McWilliams
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
BET Awards 2023 — Flo Milli
Flo Milli attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.