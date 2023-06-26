Black, beautiful, and bold: fashion at the 2023 BET Awards

On Sunday night, the 2023 BET Awards aired with red carpet looks just as daring and memorable as the award show.

Unapologetic. Unconventional. Unforgettable. The BET Awards, also known as “culture’s biggest night,” strikes again with an evening to remember. From heartwarming speeches and reunions to a rhythmic journey through hip-hop’s time capsule, this year’s BET Awards did not disappoint. But amidst the show’s infectious energy and celebration of some of Black culture’s legends, another stage demanded attention and captivated the collective gaze — the red carpet.

(Left to right) Latto, Coco Jones, Lola Brooke, and Uncle Waffles at the 2023 BET Awards. (Photos: Getty Images)

Time and time again, the BET Awards red carpet reminds the world of that “Black people are not a monolith.” From sheer gowns to dazzling ensembles, the carpet revealed each of the stars’ audacious styles and unapologetic creativity. Among the sartorial enigmas that graced the occasion, a select few emerged as true showstoppers.

Coco Jones

Deemed as the night’s “Best New Artist,” the actress and singer turned heads in two fierce looks. Jones vibrantly entered the award show in a fierce red sequined LaQuan Smith gown. Then, after reminding viewers why she was nominated for “Best New Artist” in a soulful performance of her song “ICU,” the star accepted her award in a black gown designed with sheer detailing.

Coco Jones attends the 2023 BET Awards. (Photos: Getty Images)

Latto

Before putting “it on da floor” in her performance, Latto graced the red carpet in a sheer black number. In a custom Monot gown and Neil Lane Couture jewelry, Latto accepted the award for “Best Female Artist.”

Latto attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Uncle Waffles

While she may not have been crowned BET’s “Best International Act,” the South African DJ reigned on the red carpet. Dripped in jewels and crystals, Uncle Waffles dazzled in a Keys Fashion gown.

Uncle Waffles attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Lola Brooke

“Don’t play with it, don’t play with it, don’t play with it…” In a daring custom chain mini dress designed by Laurel DeWitt, Lola Brooke showed up and showed out, proving that she’s not one to be played with.

Lola Brooke attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Summer Walker

Doing a complete 180 from her look last year, Summer Walker adorned the red carpet in a breathtaking beaded chain-style gown designed by Yousef Al Jasmi.

Summer Walker attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Madisin Rian

Model and 2023 Sports Illustrated Rookie Madison Rian gave “Alien Superstar” vibes on the red carpet. In a white skirt set designed by Han Kjøbenhavn, Rian stood out with the top’s large shoulder pads and her futuristic metallic accessories.

Madisin Rian attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Curious to see who else left a lasting style impression at the BET Awards? Explore our gallery of the evening’s red carpet, where the good, the bad, and the downright inexplicable collide.

BET Awards 2023 — Flo Milli Flo Milli attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Laron Hines Laron Hines attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd (Left to right) Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Crystal Renee Hayslett Crystal Renee Hayslett poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Skyh Black and KJ Smith (Left to right) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Flau'jae Flau’jae attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Lance Gross Lance Gross attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Vina Love Vina Love attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BET Awards 2023 — Victoria Monet Victoria Monet attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Kendra G Kendra G attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) Janelle James Janelle James attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Blxst Blxst attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Patti LaBelle Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Mignon Von Mignon Von attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Jen Su Jen Su attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Coi Leray Coi Leray attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Doechii Doechii attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett (Left to right) Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Malcolm Barrett attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BET Awards 2023 — Melissa L. Williams Melissa L. Williams attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Spice Spice poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Soulja Boy Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Dexta Daps Dexta Daps attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) 2023 BET Awards — Ari Fletcher Ari Fletcher attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BET Awards 2023 — GloRilla GloRilla attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Elise Nea Elise Neal attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Ice Spice Ice Spice attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Smino Smino attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Kaliii Kaliii attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Liza Liza attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Davido and Sonyae Blu (Left to right) Davido and Sonyae Blu attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Busta Rhymes Busta Rhymes speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Pabi Cooper Pabi Cooper attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — E-40 and Tracy Stevens (Left to right) E-40 and Tracy Stevens attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) 2023 BET Awards — Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo (Left to right) Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer, and Jorja Douglas of Flo attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Awards — Jess Hilarious Jess Hilarious attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BET Awards 2023 — Laron Hines Laron Hines attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Keith Lee and Ronni Lee (Left to right) Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — JT of City Girls JT of City Girls attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Eva Marcille Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Muni Long Muni Long poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Ice Spice Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Karlie Redd Karlie Redd attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Kash Doll Kash Doll attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Diamond Alexxis Smith Diamond Alexxis Smith attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Lola Brooke Lola Brooke poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Lea Robinson Lea Robinson attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — MC Lyte MC Lyte attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Adanna Duru Adanna Duru attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Busta Rhymes Busta Rhymes attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Michael Blackson Michael Blackson attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — BIA BIA attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Akira Akbar Akira Akbar attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Kaye McWilliams Cynthia Kaye McWilliams attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) BET Awards 2023 — Flo Milli Flo Milli attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

