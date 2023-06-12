Style-spotting on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet

Amid a history-making Tony Awards, major style statements were also being made on the event's red carpet.



The haze over New York City may have still been clearing on Sunday night, but it was difficult not to think of blue skies and sunshine while watching the 2023 Tony Awards. Not only did the annual celebration of Broadway’s finest result in two groundbreaking wins for nonbinary actors Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee, but the event’s red (ahem, pink) carpet was awash in saturated blues and golden yellows, a welcome reminder of sunny skies ahead.

Newell and Ghee were but two of the event’s stars to stun in shades of blue and gold. Late-night talk host and nominated “Some Like it Hot” playwright Amber Ruffin, “Ghosts” star Danielle Pinnock, and 2023 nominees Crystal Lucas-Perry (“Ain’t No Mo”) and NaTasha Yvette Williams (“Some Like it Hot”) also embraced the vibrant hues. But perhaps the biggest standout was Emmy winner and former Tony nominee Uzo Aduba, who chose a glorious goldenrod to debut her pregnancy on the Tonys step-and-repeat.

Uzo Aduba attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023, in New York City.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Aduba was also at the forefront of another Tonys fashion trend; this year, men weren’t the only ones rocking stylish suits on the red carpet. In addition to Aduba’s linen suit and matching bra top by Christian Siriano, Lupita Nyong’o put a sculptural spin on tuxedo dressing, replacing the typical dress shirt with a metallic breastplate cast from her own torso by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala, a look Nyong’o called “a shameless out-of-body experience.” Topping off the look, the Oscar winner’s shaven head was stenciled with a patterned design.

Conversely, as is befitting Pride Month, dresses also crossed the gender binary on the red carpet. Newell accepted their history-making Best Featured Actor award for “Shucked” in a glittering, draped, off-the-shoulder gold gown by Christian Siriano. Accepting Best Lead Actor in a Musical for “Some Like It Hot,” Ghee was once again a showstopper in a dramatic, high-collared cerulean gown and hi-top fade-inspired updo.

Several Black designers also made an impact at this year’s Tony Awards. “Project Runway” alum turned American Theatre Wing Board of Trustees Chair Emilio Sosa was notably a two-time 2023 nominee for Best Costume Design in a Play for “Ain’t No Mo'” and “Good Night, Oscar.” Designers Sergio Hudson and Jason Rembert of Aliétte were on the red carpet in stylish spirit, dressing “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and Tony-nominated producer Kandi Burruss and 2022 Best Actress in a Musical Joaquina Kalukango, respectively.

Who else made a dramatic statement at the 2023 Tony Awards? Cruise through our gallery below to see all the Black style stars!

