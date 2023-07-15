Homeless, hungry Tiffany Haddish says she crashed weddings for freebies

The comedienne says she crashed several wedding events for free meals and cocktails.

Tiffany Haddish would crash weddings for free food when she hungry while she was homeless and living out of her car.

The comedian, who stars in season 2 of “The Afterparty” in a murder-mystery comedy revolving around the death of a tech billionaire at his own wedding, recalled attending matrimonies over the years to snag a bite to eat and cocktails in an interview with People.

The series’ new season premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech and didn’t know anybody there,” Haddish, 43, told the magazine. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

As People reports, the comedienne used to hit up a hotel that hosted wedding ceremonies in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’” Haddish shared. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

Haddish is not one to shy away from discussing her low points before reaching global stardom. In 2018, she took to social media to share a heartfelt message to fellow comedian Kevin Hart for having her back in 2005 when she was a starving artist. The two were co-stars in a sketch comedy show at at comedy club in Los Angeles, she said.

“I was homeless as hell, and I didn’t want anyone to know. Kevin noticed a bunch of things in my car and actually took the time to talk to me,” Haddish said. “He Gave me $300 and told me to get a hotel for a week.”

Hart advised Haddish to write down her goals, “get my shit together” and start working on the goals, she said.

“I did just that and over the years Kevin has always been the Big little Brother I never had,” Haddish said.

Haddish is reprising her role as ex-detective Danner on “The Afterparty,” and this season she investigates the death of a groom after his wedding. The first two episodes of the new season are now available on AppleTV+, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.

This story is based on an interview People magazine conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike went into effect on July 14

