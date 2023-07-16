Rapper JT, who spent two years in a Florida prison, launches initiative for formerly incarcerated women

The Miami rapper on July 13 also released the single “No Bars,” her first solo song since 2019.

Rapper JT of the City Girls is helping formerly incarcerated women access a network of support resources including therapy, housing and employment assistance, substance abuse treatment and more.

No Bars Reform is JT’s newly-launched non-profit initiative, created as a vehicle to “use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society,” according to the official website.

The site links users to resources such as the Felony Record Hub, a digital directory of reentry services including legal support and job listings.

Also featured on No Bars Reform is a link to the Time for Change Foundation, which “offers emergency shelter housing, permanent supportive housing, and affordable housing for families and individuals,” among other resources, according to its website.

JT, 30, served 24 months in a Florida prison on fraudulent credit card charges before her release in late 2019, and has since been vocal about some of the challenges she has faced while navigating life after incarceration, as previously reported by theGrio.

Accompanying the website, the rapper on July 13 released the single “No Bars,” her first solo song since “JT First Day Out,” which she dropped in 2019 after completing her prison sentence.

The official video for “No Bars” shows clips of JT rapping from what appears to be a jail cell, interlaced with clips of her gallivanting throughout Europe and enjoying herself.

“No bars is a freestyle I made in the studio when I was having one of those days,” JT said in a statement shared via the nonprofit website, adding that she recorded it during a time when people were doubting and questioning her.

“I’d read the craziest things about myself and would want to scream but instead I went to the studio and popped my s***!” JT added. “I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place and is a start of the respect I deserve in music!”

theGrio’s Ny Magee contributed to this report.

