Snoop Dogg and E-40 collaborate on new cookbook, ‘Goon with the Spoon’

Rappers Snoop Dogg and E-40 celebrate decades of friendship and their shared passion for food in an upcoming cookbook, “Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon.”

Longtime friends and musical collaborators Snoop Dogg and E-40 are taking their talents to the kitchen.

Snoop Dogg and E-40 have partnered up once again, this time to bring the world a cookbook. “Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon” is slated for release on Nov. 14 by Chronicle Books, per People magazine.

Snoop Dogg (second from left) and E-40 (third from left) attend the 2017 NBA Finals in Oakland. The longtime friends have collaborated on a cookbook, “Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon,” due out in November. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“Goon with the Spoon” will feature over 65 recipes, including meals the duo cook and eat together, photos of the rappers chopping it up in the kitchen, and updated stories from Snoop’s celebrity friends. The cookbook also will take inspiration from the pair’s music and their shared passion for food.

Snoop has become something of a foodie, hosting cooking shows with the likes of Martha Stewart and running Broadus Foods, a company that donates its profits to Door of Hope. The release is a follow-up to Snoop’s first cookbook, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.” Meanwhile, E-40 has become a rapper turned restaurateur with Lumpia, the Bay Area fast-casual Filipino chain he co-owns.

The rappers also go way back. E-40 (born Earl Stevens) helped Snoop (born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) get started in rap on the West Coast. Since then, the two have continued collaborating, including joining Ice Cube and Too $hort to form the rap group Mount Westmore in 2021.

Their admiration for each other reportedly shines through in the upcoming cookbook.

“E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” Snoop writes in the book’s foreword. “Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why “Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon” had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

Snoop is no stranger to collaborating with his rapper friends. He launched the aforementioned Broadus Foods this year with Master P in honor of his late mother’s legacy. The rappers said they were motivated to launch their own brand after learning the true history behind the Aunt Jemima brand.

“When P came to me with the idea of honoring my mother and our heritage with our own line, it just made sense, and we are both committed to creating opportunity and jobs to help our communities and build economic empowerment,” Snoop said in a release at the time.

