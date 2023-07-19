Another opportunity to acquire a piece of André Leon Talley’s iconic style

This fall, Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, is hosting an auction of André Leon Talley’s fashions, books, furniture and more.

Loading the player...

It has been a year and a half since the world lost legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley. As the industry continues to honor his indelible impact, Talley’s incredible style has also been commemorated, most recently with the selling of unique pieces from the former Vogue editor’s extensive collection of clothing, art and furniture by famed auction house Christie’s.

Andre Leon Talley speaks during “The Gospel According to André” Q&A during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Nov. 2, 2018, in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Building on that success, Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, will host an in-person auction of items from Talley’s former homes in Durham, North Carolina, and White Plains, New York, this fall. WWD reports the auction is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Earlier this year, Christie’s auction of pieces from Talley’s estate garnered over $3.55 million. As previously reported by theGrio, proceeds from the sale, which featured the fashion editor’s personalized Louis Vuitton luggage, art and his iconic kimonos and caftans, were donated to Talley’s church homes, Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham and Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, honoring his wishes and celebrating the influence of the Black church in his fashion career.

“I am just so impressed that someone who was raised in the Jim Crow South by his grandmother and went to church every Sunday was able to navigate the muddy waters of the New York fashion industry without really changing who he was,” said Muffie Cunningham, Stair Galleries’ director of decorative arts, per WWD. “So many people come to New York and reinvent their stories or their backstories. He seems to me one of the few people who didn’t and embraced it.”

The Hudson, New York, auction’s catalog is expected to include 300 lots, with plans to release the official sale catalog on Sept. 8. In preparation for the sale, Cunningham reportedly visited Talley’s homes in North Carolina and New York. Though the Stair Galleries catalog may seem more modest than Christie’s, which featured splashy items like Talley’s Norma Kamali red puffer jacket (which, in turn, inspired part of Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl look), Cunningham still managed to gather some standout pieces for the September sale.

Accordingly, participants in the Stair Galleries auction will have the opportunity to shop more of Talley’s rare items, including a Todd Oldham patchwork robe and custom pieces, like the black Chado Ralph Rucci kimono that Talley wore to the 2018 Met Gala and custom Manolo Blahnik crocodile shoes. In addition to an array of fashion pieces, there also will be select furniture items and an abundance of books up for bid. Cunningham notes that Talley possessed an extensive personal library, from vintage fashion books to volumes about Black and African-American culture.

The Stair Galleries’ September auction expects to generate over $500,000, with proceeds once again donated to the two churches. Significantly, the wide array of items within Talley’s estate gives a glimpse into how the fashion icon lived.

“While he certainly lived a very interesting and cultivated life, he didn’t let luxury get to him,” said Cunningham. “Not everything was of the finest quality. Luxury to him wasn’t always a Fendi bag or Manolo shoes. Luxury to him was a beautiful flower and a lovely sunset. His perspective was vast and wide. Yes, custom Manolos were the height of luxury, but he could still appreciate the simple pleasures.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.