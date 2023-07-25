Ice-T slams ‘weirdos’ spreading Jamie Foxx AI conspiracy theory

The rapper-actor called those speculating online that Foxx was replaced with artificial intelligence following his hospitalization "weirdos."

Loading the player...

Ice-T has some harsh criticism aimed at those speculating that the Jamie Foxx we see today is a “clone” following his recent health scare.

The rumors stemmed from Foxx’s recent video message to his fans via social media. He expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishes on an Instagram post, prompting many online to compare his appearance to photos and footage of him before his hospitalization, implying that Foxx from the video is a product of artificial intelligence (AI).

Ice-T responded to one such tweet from @alphafox78, who posted a side-by-side photo comparison of Foxx’s pre-hospitalization to a screenshot of Foxx’s video message. The caption read, “What’s going on with Jamie Foxx?,” revealing that the video image of Foxx is more pale. The rapper-actor quote tweeted the post, slamming everyone who bought into the rumors.

Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 27, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

“People would rather believe that Jamie is now a clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same,” Ice-T wrote. “YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.”

Foxx suffered a “medical complication” in April, leading to a lengthy hospitalization. The Oscar-winning actor-comedian, who still hasn’t disclosed the details of his health scare, announced in his video that he went to “hell and back” and that his recovery had “some potholes.”

Foxx also revealed why it took so long for him to address the public since his health scare. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” Foxx said. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.” Foxx was spotted on a Chicago boat earlier this month, giving peace signs to onlookers.

The “Unpredictable” singer’s health scare happened while shooting the film “Back in Action,” co-starring Cameron Diaz. His latest film, “They Cloned Tyrone,” co-starring John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, premiered Friday on Netflix.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!