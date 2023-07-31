After 8 months, with a promise to curb antisemitism, Kanye West is back on Twitter

West gets his Twitter account back, but he can no longer monetize the account, nor will advertisements be placed next to his posts.

X, the app formerly known as Twitter, has reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The rapper-producer is reportedly allowed to return with some conditions.

On Saturday, West’s account was reactivated on the app after an eight-month suspension over violating company policy, according to The Wall Street Journal. Last year, he posted a picture on Twitter that fused the Star of David with a swastika. The app’s owner, Elon Musk, said the post violated its policy against posts that potentially incite violence.

The 24-time Grammy Award winner cannot monetize his account, nor will advertisements appear next to West’s posts. It is reported that X received reassurance he would curb his antisemitic rhetoric on the app, as well as any language that could be deemed harmful.

X, the app formerly known as Twitter, has reinstated the account of Ye (above), the artist formerly known as Kanye West — reportedly with some conditions. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Musk stated that after purchasing Twitter last year, he would have policies on suspended or banned accounts changed. Musk, who called himself a “free-speech absolutist,” said the app should only step in when accounts and/or posts violate local laws. Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account got reinstated after being banned the year before.

This marks the second time West’s account got reactivated after being suspended for antisemitic language. Before Musk bought Twitter, West posted a tweet that stated he planned to go “death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people.”

The app locked his account as a result, but it was returned shortly after.

West’s comments led to the dissolution of numerous business deals and partnerships. Following his posts and on-camera interviews in which he negatively referenced the Jewish community, West lost deals with Gap and Adidas.

The “Runaway” rapper has yet to post an X message since the reactivation of his account on Saturday.

