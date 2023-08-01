Serena Williams discovers the gender of her second baby in a brilliant reveal

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed the gender of their second child with an extravagant drone display.

It’s a girl! Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, surprised the tennis star with a dazzling gender reveal in the sky.

In a Youtube video recapping the couple’s “baby shower-slash-gender reveal” party, Ohanian revealed the baby’s gender to Williams and attendees with a drone display. The outdoor gathering celebrating the family’s “Next Great Adventure” included multicolored balloon decorations, cozy picnic-style lounging, a food truck, dunk tank and more.

Amidst all the dancing and celebration, Ohanian duped the mommy-to-be and their five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with a prank gender reveal. With guests expecting the couple to do a cake gender reveal, where a blue filling represents a boy and pink representing a girl, the soon-to-be father of two ordered a yellow filling for the cake.

“I’m doing this because I want to troll [Serena] and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jelly Bean,” he explained, referring to the baby in utero by a family pet name. “[Serena] will cut into this cake and probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll. But we’ll see. I don’t know if she’s gonna be a professional about it. She might see this cake come out, roll her eyes, and say, ‘This guy had one job, and he gave me a goddamn cake gender reveal.’ But we’ll see. There’s a reveal after the reveal.”

Deceiving Williams, Olympia and their guests — especially auntie Venus Williams, whose reaction was posted on TikTok — Ohanian quickly made up for the prank with a surprise reveal in the sky. Directing everyone to “draw attention to the heavens,” drones lit up the sky, teasing whether “Olympia will be a big sister to a boy or a girl.”

Eventually spelling out “girl” across the sky, Williams and her daughter, both dressed in pink for team girl, cheered along with guests. Earlier in the video, as the tennis star was getting ready, she made it clear she was expecting another daughter as she sported a pink and white knit skirt and a simple white cropped tee.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” said Williams.

Williams and Ohanian announced the arrival of “Jelly Bean” on the carpet of the 2023 Met Gala in May. Following her red carpet appearance, Williams took to Instagram with a post captioned: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Though the now-retired tennis star revealed to Vogue she’d previously “never thought about having kids,” Williams is loving motherhood. In a Youtube video sharing her pregnant belly routine to avoid stretch marks, the retired tennis star talks about her love for beauty products with her “best friend” Olympia.

“The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense,” Williams told the New York Times.

And based on Williams’ excitement in the gender reveal video, it’s safe to say the same ideology applies to baby “Jelly Bean.”

