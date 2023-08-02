Charity Lawson of ‘The Bachelorette’ admits to nerves ahead of season 20

ABC's "The Bachelorette" has returned for its 20th season, this time with Charity Lawson in the namesake role.

The cult classic “The Bachelorette” has returned to ABC for its 20th season. With Charity Lawson in the namesake role, theGrio had to ask the 27-year-old child and family therapist, who was once a contender on “The Bachelor,” if she was nervous ahead of her return to the franchise.

Here’s a transcript of this answer:

Charity Lawson [00:00:00] I overall am very, very excited. It’s going to be an incredible season and I hope that, you know, viewers really do resonate with the stories that will be shared, but also my overall journey and story that will unfold. But as you know, we’re quickly approaching premiere date. I am starting to get the little jitters, a little anxious, a little nervous, but all good, nerves are normal. Obviously, I just about to walk into something unknown. I don’t have experience being The Bachelorette, but this has been such an incredible time in season in my life. So, yeah, we’re feeling good.

