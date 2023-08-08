Travis Scott brings out Kanye West during concert in Rome

West's surprise appearance at Scott's "Circus Maximus" tour stop in Rome marks the first time he's performed live onstage since early last year.

Travis Scott brought Kanye West out as a surprise guest during a concert in Rome. West hasn’t performed live since making antisemitic remarks last year.

Scott invited West on stage during his “Circus Maximus” concert tour stop in Italy on Monday, according to People. The “Stargazing” rapper introduced the 24-time Grammy Award winner before he came on stage, as captured by fan footage.

“Only one human being on this motherf**king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf**king thing,” Scott said of West. Soon, an audio monologue of West’s mother, Dr. Donda West, played as the intro to “Praise God,” a track from West’s 2021 album, “Donda,” which featured Scott.

Recording artist Travis Scott performs during a stop of his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. He reportedly brought Kanye West out as a surprise guest during a concert in Rome on Monday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The audience greeted West with thunderous applause while repeating nearly every word of the song back to the two rappers.

“There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott said to the crowd after the end of “Praise God.” “There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

From there, the two performed one more song, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” from West’s 2007 album, “Graduation.”

West’s surprise appearance at Scott’s “Circus Maximus” concert marks the first time he’s performed live onstage since February 2022. Then, West rocked as part of the launch for his latest album, “Donda 2,” featuring two other polarizing guests, DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

The “Runaway” rapper-producer has kept a low profile since receiving backlash for making antisemitic remarks in interviews and on social media last year. Adidas and Gap terminated their partnerships with West, and Twitter suspended his account. The app, now known as X, reinstated West’s account last month.

Scott released his latest LP, “Utopia,” last week. On Tuesday, it debuted at No. 1 atop the Billboard 200 chart, with 496,000 equivalent albums earned. West appears on it, co-producing the song “Thank God.”

