Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual: ‘I’m still coming together’

The actor, "Let's Make a Deal" host and TV personality opened up about this aspect of his life and how he came to the decision to share it with the world.

Wayne Brady is living his authentic life. The actor, comedian and television personality officially came out as pansexual in an exclusive interview with People, in which he detailed his coming-out journey and shared what led to this decision to be “the best Wayne Brady” that he can be.

Brady revealed that aspect of his life in a People article this week, stating that he is pansexual, or as he quipped in the story, “Bisexual — with an open mind!” Brady’s pansexual identity means his romantic and sexual attraction is not limited to anyone’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Wayne Brady attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. The actor, comedian and television personality came out as pansexual in an interview with People magazine. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” he told People.

“So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” continued Brady, 51. “Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”

As People details in the piece, Brady is in the midst of filming a reality series with his blended family, including his 47-year-old ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, and daughter, Malie, 20, who were both at his home in Malibu when the interview was conducted. Taketa, to whom Brady first came out, recalled that special moment in the article.

“I just said, ‘Great,’ as I knew coming out would help him be happier,” she shared.

The still-untitled series is set to premiere on Hulu next year.

Brady also opened up about the shame he has felt throughout his life in regard to his identity, and how society and the way he was raised have a direct correlation to how he dealt with this aspect of his life.

“I’ve also been attracted to certain men in my life,” he noted, “but I’ve always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as s–t … I learned that very early from the people around me, they’re like, ‘Oh, so those are bad things? Yeah. You, you don’t wanna be that.'”

He went on to shout out the “wonderful community” of LGBTQ+ friends and family in his life — “People that I’ve grown up with in shows, gays and lesbians, and, later in life, my trans relatives and my niece … I’ve always had that community, but I’ve always felt like a sham because I wasn’t being forthcoming with myself.”

Brady goes on to share that his main goal is to be the best version of himself that he can be for himself and for his family.

“I’m still coming together. But if I’m healthy, then I can go onstage at ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects,” he said. “I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I’m doing this for me.”

